NFL Approves 17-Game Schedule; Giants to Play Extra Road Game

As has long been anticipated, the NFL owners adopted a 17-game regular-season schedule. Here's who the Giants will play in the extra game and how the scheduling will work.

The NFL's days of 8-8-0 records are officially history after the league's owners adopted a new 17-game schedule to begin this season.

With the addition of the extra game, that will push back the playoffs and Super Bowl, the latter of which is now projected to be played over President's Day Weekend.

The NFL will also drop one of the four preseason games, making it a three-game slate instead for coaches to evaluate their training camp talent. (The exception will be for the two teams who participate in the annual Hall of Fame game, who will get a fourth preseason game.)

The opponent for the extra game will be based on the prior year’s standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season.

The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season.

In the case of the NFC East, the four teams will play the AFC East this year. And the Giants, who finished second in the NFC East last year, will play the second-place finisher in the AFC East last year, Miami, on the road.

For the Giants, their extra game has some nice subplots to it.

Not only will it feature a pair of former assistant coaches from Bill Belichick's staff in New England.

Joe Judge of the Giants and Brian Flores of Miami will now try to outduel each other. And for the Giants, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will make a one-game return to Miami, where he was Flores' defensive coordinator for one season before joining Judge in New York last year.

The full NFL schedule with dates is scheduled to drop after the draft.

