Latest Mock Draft Projections Show No Consensus for Giants at No. 5

The New York Giants have the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft next month, but unlike past years when the choices have been clear for the Giants when they’ve been at the top of the draft order, this time around, there is no clear consensus among draft analysts as to which direction the Giants will take at No. 5.

Free agency has provided little clarity as well. The Giants have addressed many needs, but many of the players they’ve signed are on one- or two-year contracts, suggesting they could be stopgaps.

This has draft analysts making projections that are all over the board, a sample size noted below.

Nick Baumgardner (The Athletic): OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fano is viewed as the top offensive lineman in the draft , and it certainly wouldn't hurt to make a safe pick that will help protect second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

That said, the re-signing of Jermaine Eluemunor would appear to have eliminated the need for a tackle or to spend a first-round pick on a guy who is likely to sit as a rookie.

Even if the Giants see Fano as a guard, a position he hasn’t played in college, spending a top-5 pick on a guy only to change his position doesn't seem like the smartest move to make for a team that has to get its first class under John Harbaugh right.

Mark Morales-Smith (Fantasy Sports On SI): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane speaks to media members during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Giants signed Greg Newsome II in free agency, but there's reason to believe they could still add at the position early in the draft. Getting Mansoor Delane, who's viewed as the best cornerback in the draft, would be a major upgrade at the position.

"The Giants have a lot of talent in their front seven, but their secondary is terrible. Delane could have a massive impact on this team," Morales-Smith wrote .

We agree. The Giants do not have a legitimate shutdown cornerback in their secondary, something they hoped to get from Paulson Adebo, whom they signed last offseason.

Even if Abdebo fulfills that expectation, Newsome is on a one-year deal and behind those two, the Giants have Deonte Banks, who is venturing into bust territory for them, and whose fit in new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s scheme has come into question.

Josh Edwards (CBS Sports): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Love is definitely viewed as the sexiest pick of the three, given the fact that he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and is a player at a skill position. But would the Giants really look to add a running back, however strong a prospect Love is, that soon in the draft?

Edwards thinks so. "New York had been in competition for top running back free agents Travis Etienne Jr. and Kenneth Walker III but missed out," Josh Edwards wrote .

"That suggests the Giants planned to use the No. 5 overall pick on a position other than running back, but it also shows they were willing to make a steep investment in the position. Do they adjust their plans to add what could be the best player available, who would also be an asset to young quarterback Jaxson Dart?"

The Giants were never in competition for Walker, who, as expected, came in at the top of the market. While adding another running back is realistically in the cards, do the Giants believe that they need a complementary piece to the group that consists of Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Cam Skattebo as the two primary backs, or a headliner?

New York has gone the headliner route with Saquon Barkley and has had one postseason appearance to show for it. That’s not to say Love wouldn't be part of multiple postseason teams for the Giants, but rather that New York has other glaring needs as of this writing (offensive guard, defensive line) that should take precedence.

Final Thoughts

The Giants are still in a position where they need as much talent as possible. They need to go for the best player available, regardless of position. All three of these players have the potential to be massive hits in the NFL, so this isn't about whether the Giants are picking a bust or not.

Of these three, Fano is definitely the safest pick, while Delane probably has the most upside. Love would be the most explosive player and could change the entire offense .

The Giants really can't go wrong with this pick , but they need to take a player who they can help succeed as soon as they get inside the building.