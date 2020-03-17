NFL Delays Start of Offseason Program Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

While NFL free agency and the upcoming draft are proceeding as scheduled, the league is still taking precautions in accordance with public health protocol regarding the start of off-season programs which, for teams with new coaching staffs, was set to begin April 6.

In a memo released by the NFL and NFLPA Monday, off-season programs will be delayed indefinitely.

Additionally, new restrictions have been imposed on free agent medical visits. Starting Wednesday, March 18, free agent trips to a club facility or other location to meet with club personnel are prohibited, and free agents who are awaiting final contract approval pending the outcome of their physicals will be permitted to have a physician near their location conduct the physical.

These decisions have been made jointly by NFLPA Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer and NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, both of whom have consulted with officials from the CDC to develop a standard set of protocols that prioritize preventative measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in the memo, said the league would integrate the advice of its medical consultants for future decisions on football operations and health and travel protocol.

On Monday, the league also announced that all public events for this year's NFL Draft in Las Vegas have been canceled. However, the draft will still be conducted and be televised as scheduled on April 23-25.