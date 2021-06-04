Nick Gates: Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale a Good Teacher

The New York Giants overhauled the coaching resources devoted to the offensive line, and so far, the offensive linemen seem to like how things are going under new offensive line coach Rob Sale.

With a big season on deck, the New York Giants know all too well that there is very little room for error, especially when it comes to their offensive line.

And after going through two position coaches last year, Giants head coach Joe Judge turned to a familiar face in Rob Sale, formerly the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Louisiana and someone Judge has known from their days together at Alabama under Nick Saban.

Sale, 41 years old, has brought stability to the offensive line room as its new primary coach, replacing Dave DeGuglielmo, who, after replacing the fired Marc Colombo declined to extend his contract with the team.

Sale is assisted by Ben Wilkerson, who has been the one constant presence among the offensive line coaches. Judge also hired Pat Flaherty, Tom Coughlin's offensive line coach, as an offensive-minded consultant and re-assigned Freddie Kitchens, previously the tight end coach, to a senior offensive assistant role.

Having multiple voices can be a blessing and a curse, especially if the opinions from those voices collide, but center Nick Gates said that so far, things have been running smoothly.

"All four of them are all on the same page, and if one doesn't know the question, he's going to ask the next guy and vice versa," Gates said following Friday's OTA practice.

"As long as they are all on the same page, it's not that difficult at all. They are all great guys and I love working with each one of them."

Gates, who is no stranger to having to deal with a revolving door of coaches, was particularly excited to have Sale on board, calling him "a good teacher and good coach and good person."

Unlike the last off-season, when the team couldn't get outside on the grass with the coaching staff because of the global pandemic, the Giants offensive linemen have been working with Sale and have made strides this year.

"I think it great for us to get in the building," Gates said, noting that the offense itself hasn't changed much in the second year of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's oversight of the unit.

"Yeah, pretty much the same as it was last year with [Garrett]. Other than that, learning the new techniques and what Rob likes on specific plays and what he likes to do in different situations and different fronts and things like that."

