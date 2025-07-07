NY Giants Rookie TE Thomas Fidone II Draws Praise from Travis Kelce
New York Giants seventh-round draft pick Thomas Fidone II is doing everything he can to ensure his transition from college tight end to NFL tight end goes as smoothly as possible.
That included joining his teammates at the recently concluded “Tight Ends University,” hosted by George Kittle of the 49ers and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs every year.
Fidone drew some "out of the blue" praise from future Hall of Famer Kelce.
"He told me I was extremely athletic and moved extremely well. He told me that the top of my routes was good. He didn't say it like that, but he said it. So, just being able to hear that from him was cool, Fidone told KETV reporter Matt Sottile.
Fidone, who could have a bit more of an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster given the depth ahead of him–Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and Chris Manhertz are all ahead of him on the depth chart–said he enjoyed the opportunity to meet and interact with tight ends from around the league.
“I thought it was awesome being able to just connect and make connections with all the guys around there,” he said.
“Being able to meet with the guys, work out with them, get different input from everyone, and kind of see how they do things differently. Each tight end is different and has different skill sets and strong suits, so it's fun to be able to learn from them."
