Report: Cowboys Not Interested in Former Giants QB Daniel Jones
Once former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, released on Friday after requesting his freedom following his benching on Monday, clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any NFL team interested in having him come on board.
Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, one team that won’t (at least as of now) jump to sign Jones just so happens to be the Dallas Cowboys, a team that the Giants will face in less than a week on Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys have their own quarterback problems after losing starter Dak Prescott for the year to a torn hamstring. Dallas will be rolling with Cooper Rush this weekend against the Washington Commanders, and they also have Trey Lance, whom they traded to acquire last year from the 49ers, on the roster.
Jones, despite his struggles, would immediately upgrade the current state of the Cowboys quarterback room and give the Cowboys some insight into how the Giants scheme things up. As an added benefit, the Cowboys could “rent” Jones for the rest of the year, and then, if they opt not to re-sign him, they would probably get a comp pick for having lost him in free agency.
That said, the challenge is the scheduling. Like the Giants, the Cowboys are wrapping up their week of practice ahead of their respective Week 12 games on Friday and must immediately roll into getting ready for the Week 13 game on Thanksgiving five days later.
That’s not enough time for the Cowboys to bring Jones in for a workout and a physical and then get him up to speed to play as soon as next week.
So, for now, no, it doesn’t make any sense for Dallas to pursue Jones. For all anyone knows, Jones might want to take the rest of this season to heal from any bumps and bruises he’s been playing with, decompress mentally from the stress and strain of the 2024 season, and then start fresh with a team willing to commit to him for more than a potential rental.
One thing is certain: Jones will resurface in the NFL next season, be it as a backup or a starter for a quarterback-needy team. It will be interesting to see where he goes and if the fresh start does him good.