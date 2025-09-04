Report: NY Giants Agree to Sell Minority Ownership Stake to Julia Koch & Family
The New York Giants have reportedly reached an agreement to sell a minority ownership stake to billionaire Julia Koch and family, according to Bloomberg News.
No deal can be finalized until it is voted on by the rest of the NFL’s owners, the vote expected to take place at the league’s fall meetings in October.
The Giants are currently owned by the Mara and Tisch families. In February, the team announced that up to a 10% non-controlling ownership stake in the team was available. They retained Moelis & Co. to handle the sale.
The Giants, according to Sportico, are worth up to $10.25 billion, which is the third most among the 32 NFL teams. Forbes, meanwhile, values the Giants at $10.1 billion.
It is unknown what percentage of the available 10% the Koch family, which owns 15% of BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA, the New York Liberty of the WNBA, and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will own in 2024.
Koch is the widow of David Koch and has an estimated value of $78.9 billion. She is a board member for several prestigious organizations, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Venetian Heritage.
Koch is also the founder and chair of the Julia Koch Family Foundation and the president of the David H. Koch Foundation.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.