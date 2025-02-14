REPORT: Giants Looking to Sell Up to 10% Ownership Stake in Franchise
Could the New York Giants have a new owner joining their current ownership group?
That could very well be the case, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. On Thursday, Fischer reported that the team’s ownership, led by John Mara and Steve Tisch, is looking to sell up to 10 percent of the team and has hired Melis & Co. as its banker.
Currently, the team’s ownership is split 50-50 between the Mara family, which founded the franchise in 1925, and the Tisch family, which acquired its half in 1991.
According to Fischer, the Giants’ current ownership group is not seeking to cede majority control of the franchise. If so, each side would likely give up an equal number of ownership shares to maintain the equal split between the two families.
Since the NFL approved private equity firms to buy up to 10% of teams, a handful of teams, such as the Eagles, Bills, and Dolphins, have sold minority ownership stakes.
Forbes publishes an annual list of the most valuable sports franchises. The Giants franchise, as of last August, when the list was published, has an estimated worth of $7.3 billion.
Interestingly, retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning, in an interview last month with CNBC, expressed an interest in owning a minority share of the Giants if the opportunity were to become available.
“It’s definitely something of interest,” Manning told Alex Sherman of CNBC. “There’s probably only one team I’d be interested in pursuing, and it’s the one I played for for 16 years, and it’s local and makes the most sense, but we just got to figure out if they would ever sell a little bit or how that might happen for the Giants.”
If Manning were to emerge as the Giants minority owner, he would follow in the footsteps of retired Patriots legend Tom Brady, whose purchase of a small share in the Las Vegas Raiders was approved.