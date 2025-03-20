Report: Russell Wilson Prefers Giants Over Steelers
The New York Giants continue to wait in their quest to sign a veteran quarterback.
The Giants are thought to be waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind, but in the interim, they’ve met with Russell Wilson, who might be a better fit than Rodgers.
During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson sees the Giants as “more of a viable option at this point” for him to continue his career [h/t Bleacher Report].
If Wilson wants the Giants, and the Giants thought enough of Wilson to have him in for a visit twice (including last year), then why hasn’t a deal been struck?
The likely answer is money. The Giants were reportedly all set to meet Matthew Stafford's desire to be paid like a top-10 quarterback had a trade been worked out.
While it’s unknown what price point Wilson might be seeking, it’s not a stretch to conclude that the financial terms of a potential union still need to be ironed out before a deal can be struck.
Like any other human seeking a paid position, Wilson probably thinks he’s worth just as much as his contemporaries. However, as is the case across multiple employment landscapes, there is typically a give-and-take in which two sides ultimately meet somewhere in the middle.
Wilson has also drawn interest from the Cleveland Browns, who, according to Over the Cap, have more cap space to spend ($20.221 million) on a quarterback than the Giants ($17.207 million).
But unlike the Giants, the Browns aren’t willing to play the waiting game. After signing Wilson last offseason, they traded for Kenny Pickett, a 2022 first-round pick by the Steelers, to the Eagles.
Earlier this month, Pickett was traded to the Browns for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall).
The Giants, meanwhile, have Tommy DeVito as their only quarterback on their roster. They appear willing to wait out Rodgers's decision for however long it takes.