Giants Country

Giants QB Russell Willson's New Jersey Number Revealed | News Briefs

Russell Wilson engaged in a jersey number swap with cornerback Deonte BAnks. Find out more about it and the history behind both numbers.

Patricia Traina

Quarterback Russell Wilson will keep the only jersey number he's ever worn since joining the NFL this coming season with the Giants.
Quarterback Russell Wilson will keep the only jersey number he's ever worn since joining the NFL this coming season with the Giants. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

APR. 2. RUSSELL WILSON’S JERSEY NUMBER REVEALED. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who is projected to be the team’s starter this coming year, has a new jersey number with his new team.

Wilson will wear No. 3, which he has worn at each of his NFL stops with Seattle, Denver, and Pittsburgh. No. 3 was previously worn by Giants cornerback Deote Banks, who switched to the single digit from No. 25 last season. Banks will now sport No. 2, which last year was worn by quarterback Drew Lock.

Other notable Giants who have sported jersey No. 3 in the team’s 100-year history include kickers Pete Gogolak (1966-1974) and Brad Daluiso (1993-2000). Before Banks took it on last season, the single digit had been worn for three seasons by receiver Sterling Shepard, and before him, a pair of quarterbacks sported it, including Geno Smith (2017) and Alex Tanney (2019).

Bank’s new number, which, as noted, was worn last year by Lock, had previously been worn by quarterbacks Mike Glennon (2011) and Tyrod Taylor (2022-2023).

More New York Giants News Briefs

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News