Giants QB Russell Willson's New Jersey Number Revealed | News Briefs
APR. 2. RUSSELL WILSON’S JERSEY NUMBER REVEALED. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who is projected to be the team’s starter this coming year, has a new jersey number with his new team.
Wilson will wear No. 3, which he has worn at each of his NFL stops with Seattle, Denver, and Pittsburgh. No. 3 was previously worn by Giants cornerback Deote Banks, who switched to the single digit from No. 25 last season. Banks will now sport No. 2, which last year was worn by quarterback Drew Lock.
Other notable Giants who have sported jersey No. 3 in the team’s 100-year history include kickers Pete Gogolak (1966-1974) and Brad Daluiso (1993-2000). Before Banks took it on last season, the single digit had been worn for three seasons by receiver Sterling Shepard, and before him, a pair of quarterbacks sported it, including Geno Smith (2017) and Alex Tanney (2019).
Bank’s new number, which, as noted, was worn last year by Lock, had previously been worn by quarterbacks Mike Glennon (2011) and Tyrod Taylor (2022-2023).
More New York Giants News Briefs
