Saquon Barkley Reacts to Being Named to Giants' "Top 100 Players" List
Running back Saquon Barkley may have traded in his blue uniform for a green one, but he still loves the New York Giants, where he got his NFL start.
Barkley ranked No. 95 on the Giants’ Top 100 Players list, took delight in the recognition on X (formerly known as Twitter, by retweeting the Giants’ post announcing his placement on the list and then writing, “All love. TBH, I think this is really dope! Appreciate it.”
Barkley was the Giants’ first-round draft pick (No. 2 overall) in 2018. He became the second Giants player in franchise history to win the Associated Press’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award after leading the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage and setting the Giants’ rookie record for rushing yards (1,307).
He also tied the franchise record for receptions (91, shared with Odell Beckham, Jr.) and broke the team rookie records for total touchdowns (15) and rushing touchdowns (11).
Barkley earned two Pro Bowl berths and became the first player in Giants history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. When healthy, he was by far and away the Giants’ best player on the offensive side of the ball.
While Barkley expressed a desire to remain a Giant for life, he and the team couldn’t reach a long-term extension to make that happen and he left for the Eagles this past off-season.