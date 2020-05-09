Setting the Stage for the Giants’ Upcoming Competitions on Defense

When a team wins only four games in the previous season and just nine games in two years, there is much work to be done in all phases of the ball.

Given the changes made once Joe Judge was hired as the new head coach, it's probably fair to say that no single unit on the Giants needed as much improvement as the defense, a unit that finished 25th in the NFL, 28th against the pass and 20th against the run.

The problems on defense were two-fold. First, New York had a lot of youth infused on the team, particularly in the defensive secondary where they counted on three rookies -- corners DeAndre Baker, Julian Love, and Corey Ballentine--and a second-year player in Sam Beal who missed his rookie season--to keep up with the fast-paced, high-flying passing offenses.

This youth combined with opposing quarterbacks getting the ball out of their hands quickly, all but rendered the Giants' pass rush as useless, save for Markus Golden, who thrived, in particular, when sent on stunts.

The biggest sin of the defense, though, was the coaching. Typically it's elected that mistakes made at the start of the season begin to dissipate, yet when it came to the Giants, it seemed as though the same mistakes rooted in confusion continued.

Thus, unlike on offense and special teams, where Judge retained a few holdovers from Pat Shurmur's staff, he thoroughly cleaned out the defensive coaching staff, giving them the bulk of the assets obtained in free agency and the draft to finally turn this unit into a viable contributor.

Let's take a look at the various competitions set up as a result of the overhaul.

Defensive Linemen

Who they have: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill, Austin Johnson, R.J. McIntosh, Chris Slayton, Oluwole Betiku, Niko Lalos, Dana Levine

The strength of the Giants defense remains its front, a unit that general manager Dave Gettleman has slowly been trying to build since arriving in New York in 2018.

Gettleman, who in the past has noted the importance of having a deep rotation of defensive linemen so that the unit can remain fresh late in the game, has done just that.

He added draft picks Dexter Lawrence and B.J. Hill, and the acquisitions of Leonard Williams via trade to go over with Dalvin Tomlinson, a draft pick holdover from the Jerry Reese era, and free agent Austin Johnson from the Titans, who played his college ball under Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

The biggest battles here would be for the projected sixth spot on the depth chart, the spot likely coming down to seventh-round draft picks R.J. McIntosh (2018) and Chris Slayton (2019).

McIntosh, after a strong start to training camp last year, only managed to contribute two pass pressures and eight tackles with four stops in 114 snaps.

Slayton's body of work, which came in four preseason games, saw him take 95 snaps and produce one pressure and four tackles, all of which were stops.

Slayton appears to be a solid performer against the run, but, absent showing an improvement in pass rushing, is that enough to make the team wouldn't be unrealistic to think that the coaching staff would like whoever lands on the 53-man roster to be as versatile as possible.

Also worth mentioning is the new rule that allows teams to bring up two players from the practice squad for game days, I could see whoever does lose the McIntosh-Slayton battle ending up on the practice squad where he'd receive consideration if needed on game day.

Regardless, it would behoove the Giants to keep at least one, if not more defensive linemen on the practice squad for the sake of the long-term future.

Unless something changes, both Tomlinson, who played well after a slow start last season, and Williams are both currently scheduled to play on one-year contracts this season.

Projection: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill, Austin Johnson, Chris Slayton

Outside Linebackers

Who they have: Lorenzo Carter, Kyler Fackrell, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, Chris Peace, Dominique Ross

Dave Gettleman remembers all too well the days when the Giants had multiple edge rushers who created a "pick your poison" scenario for opposing offenses.

Unfortunately, those days are long gone, as the Giants are going to hope that the scheme being designed by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham creates opportunities for this relatively young group of edge rushers to be productive.

In terms of competition, identifying the faces doesn't appear to be challenging to figure out how the dominoes will fall. But what is unknown is what roles the players will play within the scheme.

For example, will Lorenzo Carter be used as more of a Wide-9 pass rusher or a 5-tech? And is Ximines better used on stunts than straight off the edge?

The Giants also have the UFA tender on Markus Golden, who, if he doesn't sign with will be part of the Giants for 2020. If that happens--and based on the market thus far for his services, it's a genuine possibility, the odds of both Brown and Coughlin making the roster decline.

Projection: Lorenzo Carter, Kyler Fackrell, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin

Inside Linebackers

Who they have: Blake Martinez, Ryan Connelly, David Mayo, TJ Brunson, Tae Crowder, Josiah Tauaefa, Devante Downs, Mark McLaurin

The Giants performed a major overhaul of their inside linebacker position, ridden themselves of Alec Ogletree and replacing him with Blake Martinez, who under Patrick Graham (then his position coach in Green Bay), had his best season as a pro.

The hope here could be to pair Martinez and Ryan Connelly in the base defense, assuming Connelly's rehab from a torn ACL hasn't robbed him of any speed. Still, regardless, the Giants believe they have added speed across the board with draft picks such as TJ Brunson and Tae Crowder.

Speaking of Brunson and Crowder, the competition for the final spot on the depth chart at this position might very well come down to these two draft picks.

In our review of both, Crowder doesn’t appear to be a great athlete and doesn’t have sideline to sideline range, which seems to be a staple of the talent the Giants brought in at this position.

However, he is good within the box and is a more fundamentally sound tackler than Brunson.

Crowder also plays with a bit more discipline than Brunson, too; he won’t take as many penalties.

Crowder is a very instinctive linebacker--watch his tape against South Carolina and how he was all over the field. He operated the box well, was physical taking blocks on and keeping his chest clean with his length, while being a good tackler.

So why do put Brunson edging out Crowder for what is likely the final spot at this position? Experience. Crowder began his college career as a running back, switching to linebacker in 2016, so he's still relatively new to the position.

Still, even if he doesn't make the cut, Crowder has the length that Gettleman seems to love in linebackers and has shown he can be productive at the second level of the defense in certain types of roles requiring him to be more of a downhill backer.

Projection: Blake Martinez, Ryan Connelly, David Mayo, TJ Brunson

Cornerbacks

Who they have: James Bradberry, DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal, Darnay Holmes, Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley, Christian Angulo, Malcolm Elmore

The Giants' main free-agent signing was James Bradberry, whom Gettleman drafted in Carolina. Bradberry will likely push Sam Beal, the third-round supplemental draft pick from two years ago who, because of injuries, has acquired minimal NFL experience, out of the starting lineup.

Beal's new role, if he can stay healthy, will probably be as a spot performer in sub-packages.

The real competition on this team is at the nickel cornerback role, where last year neither Grant Haley nor Corey Ballentine excelled.

As such, the Giants drafted Darnay Holmes (5-foot-10) and Chris Williamson (6-foot) in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively.

Williamson's path to the NFL was a little rockier in that he transferred from Florida to Minnesota, playing well enough to earn an invitation to the East-West Shrine but not to the combine or Reese’s Senior Bowl.

While that in itself should discount the young man's chances to make a roster, couple that with the absence of a pro day and the year of eligibility lost while he redshirted, and it would be understandable if he ends up on the practice squad.

Projection: James Bradberry, DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal, Darnay Holmes, Corey Ballentine

Safeties

Who they have: Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Montre Hartage, Nate Ebner, Sean Chandler, Rashaan Gaulden, Dravon Askew-Henry, JaQuarius Landrews

The safety position could very well be one of the most important groups on Patrick Graham’s defense.

The versatility of Xavier McKinney, the Giants' second-round draft pick, looms large in a starting group that should also include Jabrill Peppers and, in some sub-packages, Julian Love.

The Giants found success with a three-safety set back in 2011, the last time they went to the Super Bowl.

Under Graham, they appear to have the necessary talent now to bring that defensive staple back, as Coach Gene Clemons recently demonstrated in his film breakdown and whiteboard drawings showing the various ways in which Graham could deploy the safeties.

The addition of Nate Ebner, who is primarily a special teams player, will boost this projected number to six.

It's not out of the question to pencil in Montre Hartage, who last year played for Graham in Miami, ahead of incumbent Sean Chandler, who was on and off the practice squad.

Just as the Giants added Cooper Rush on offense, likely due to his familiarity with what Jason Garrett is planning to run, Hartage's knowledge of what Graham ran could be a big clue indicating that the back end of the defense is going to play a huge role in trying to help scheme a pass rush.

Projection: Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Montre Hartage, Chris Williamson, Nate Ebner,

Special Teams

Who they have: K Aldrick Rosas, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter

The Giants new kicking battery should be good to go barring any injuries, but worth mentioning here is the identity of the return specialists. Will receiver Corey Coleman, who last year before tearing his ACL in training camp, regain the kickoff return role?

And will safety Jabrill Peppers, who was injured during a punt return last year, be part of that mix?

It would be nice if the Giants could come up with regular punt and kickoff returners, but this will be one battle that will have to play out in training camp, whenever that might be.

Projection: K Aldrick Rosas, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter