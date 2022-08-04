Shane Lemieux's Versatility Helping Giants Offensive Line

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is looking to put his five best offensive linemen in the starting lineup this fall, avoiding a rotating type of situation that was so common under previous head coach Joe Judge.

But that doesn't mean that Daboll isn't interested in taking a look at some different offensive line combinations this summer to get an idea of his options should there be an injury.

And one such player who stands to give Daboll some options is third-year guard Shane Lemieux, the team's 2020 fifth-round draft pick who excelled at left guard at Oregon but very briefly, as a rookie dabbled at center.

"Yeah, there was a little bit of experimentation (at center)," Lemieux confirmed Wednesday. "I never put my hand on the ball until the first day I got here. It was more of a like, ‘Hey, let’s see if you can snap.’ But at that time, I was learning the offense, I was learning how to play center, so it was a lot. So, they said, ‘Hey, just focus on guard for now.’ That was that."

The Giants ultimately went with Nick Gates at center, with Lemieux stepping in at left guard for then starter Will Hernandez when the latter tested positive for COVID-19. Lemieux, as it turned out, was solid as a rookie, particularly in run blocking.

After missing most of last season with a knee injury, Lemieux is fully healthy and back at his left guard spot. But recently, with starting center Jon Feliciano sidelined, Lemieux has taken snaps at center where he's looked good.

"It’s been fun. It’s definitely a challenge. It’s something I’ve never done before. Wherever the coaches want me, I’ll go out there and do it, whether it's left guard, right guard, center, tackle--whatever’s best for the team."

One of the admirable qualities of Lemieux is that he has a nasty streak on the field, but before and after the game, he is a sponge for knowledge and is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

He also possesses the intellect to be a legitimate option across the interior of the offensive line. If Lemieux does not crack the starting five offensive linemen for some reason, he is definitely in a position to be the sixth man.

But early into training camp, he is focused on filling whatever role he has for however long.

"Doesn’t matter to me," Lemieux said when asked if he had a preference. "I mean, ‘Shane, get in the game.’ I’m going to go. ‘Shane, you’re not coming out.’ I’m going to listen to what the coaches say.

"You can’t go in with the mindset of thinking about too many things, especially on a game day like that. You’ve just got to be ready all the time.

"My rookie year, I started the year not being a starter, and I had to be ready 24/7 on the sidelines. So, I know getting into a groove and stuff, but I feel like I’m at a point now that whenever they need me to go in, I can go in."

The guys lined up next to him are a big key to Lemieux's success. If he stays at left guard, those guys will be Andrew Thomas at left tackle and Feliciano at center.

"Andrew, I played with him a lot in my rookie year. Last year, it was really fun seeing him take that huge step. In this training camp so far, he’s been playing really well. It’s really fun getting to play against him because he’s a really smart football player. Not a lot of people talk about that a lot with Andrew.

"Everyone thinks he’s a super athletic, strong guy, but he’s a brainiac. He knows exactly what he’s doing, and he can pick up on blitzes. He’s always saying, ‘Hey Shane, watch this.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even see that.’ It’s cool to see that."

And what about Feliciano?

"Jon obviously knows the offense," Lemieux said. "There’s just a sense of calmness with him because he knows everything that’s going on. He’s saying, ‘Hey, Shane. Come here. Come do this. Come a-block.” All this kind of stuff. It’s a sense of calming with Jon in there because he’s been playing so long in that system."

This summer, the Giants' offensive line is getting a good test against an aggressive, blitzing defense.

"Yeah, and I think it’s going to make us better," Lemieux said. "(Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale) Wink’s bringing everything, and obviously, our D-line is – we’re competing. That’s a good D-line now. We’re seeing the best. Hopefully, that will prepare us for the future."

And speaking of the future, Lemieux said that while the current offensive line is aware of the past problems the unit has had, they're looking ahead.

"Obviously, we know what’s happened. The guys have been around. We know what it’s been like," Lemieux said.

"We just want to put our best foot forward and go out there and show the people what we can do. Show the fans what we can do. It starts with work. We’re taking it one day at a time, and we’re trying to get better every single day."

