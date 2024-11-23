This Team Makes the Most Sense for Former Giants QB Daniel Jones's Next NFL Stop
The Daniel Jones era is over, as the New York Giants have cut ties with their 2019 first-round draft pick. The move was expected to happen in the offseason, but Jones, benched by head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, approached team co-owner John Mara to request his release and was granted it.
With Jones heading in a different direction, the Giants remain on the hook for $35.5 million, the remainder of Jones’s fully guaranteed 2024 salary (which can be offset if he signs with another team this year). They will also incur $22.2 million in dead money next year while recognizing a $19.4 million savings on their 2025 cap. As expected, he can sign with a new team on Monday if he clears waivers.
Speaking of new teams, if Jones is looking for an ideal place to land from among options like the Raiders, 49ers, and Colts, the 49ers are perhaps the best option if Jones wants to go to a winning franchise and have a legitimate place to start fresh.
The 49ers are in a tight race in the NFC West at 5-5, one game behind the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals. Their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, injured his shoulder and was ruled out for their Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Brandon Allen is their backup, which should be worrisome for a team with playoff aspirations. While Jones hasn't played well this season, he's better than Allen and would give the 49ers a viable backup option if Purdy misses more games.
For the 49ers, who lost Purdy two seasons ago in the NFC Championship game only to have veteran Josh Johnson barely finish the game, this move would be a no-brainer.
Depending on how serious Purdy's injury is, this could allow Jones the potential opportunity to play once again this season, which he reiterated his desire to do in his presser.
For the 49ers (like any team that might sign Joens this year), if they want to move on from him after this season, they could get a comp pick the following year, depending on the contract he signed with a new team.
While the 49ers haven't had the season they'd hoped for, they still offer an ideal situation for Jones to play in. Their offensive line is solid, and their plethora of weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, are top options. The opportunity to work with head coach/play-caller Kyle Shanahan is also intriguing.
It'll be interesting to see where Jones ends up after this weekend's games, assuming he wants to land with a new team this year. Jones could just plan to wait to see what his options are for next year rather than jump back into the mix so that wherever he does end up, it’s more than just potentially for half a season.