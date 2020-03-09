GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Tight End Rhett Ellison Announces His Retirement

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Giants tight end Rhett Ellison is calling it a career.

The eight-year NFL veteran joined the Giants in 2017 as a free agent after spending the first five years of his career with the Vikings. As a member of the Giants, Ellison started 33 of the 40 games in which he played, catching 67 out of 94 pass targets for 674 yards and four touchdowns.

"The past few weeks, it's kind of been an emotional rollercoaster," Ellison said in a statement released by the Giants. 

"But the overwhelming feeling I have is gratitude. Just thinking back to all the people in my life, even before I put pads on, that were able to nurture and grow the gifts God put into me and make this career possible. I think that was the biggest thing that was the fun part about the retirement process, which is reflecting on those people, thanking those people, reaching out, and just the lessons they taught me, the tools they gave me for my life after football."

Ellison saw his 2019 season cut short due to a concussion suffered against the Jets on Nov. 10. Before that injury, he caught 18 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown on a 28-yard throw from Daniel Jones vs. Arizona on Oct. 20.

Before joining the Giants, Ellison had another career scare when he ruptured his patella tendon in 2016. That injury, he said, drove home the realization that one's NFL career could end on a moment's notice. 

"When I ruptured my patella tendon (in 2016), that was the first time I realized, 'Oh wait, this can end at any moment.' Since that injury, it's stuck with me, like, 'Don't take these games for granted. Don't take these opportunities for granted,'" he said.

"My mentality, just from having multiple injuries throughout my career, was you realize how short your time is on the field, and you never really know when it's going to end."

News of Ellison's retirement, which first began to circulate at the combine, leaves the Giants with some uncertainty at tight end despite the emergence of Kaden Smith last year. Evan Engram is still recovering from foot surgery that he had in December and is not expected to be ready to go until training camp. 

Ellison's retirement will yield a $5 million cap savings and $2.188 million in dead money, as he was in the final year of the four-year contract he signed in 2017.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Cornerback Byron Jones

Jones would upgrade the defensive secondary--at a hefty price--but wouldn't address the bigger need at slot cornerback.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Report: Giants, Leonard Williams “Not Close” on a New Contract

With the March 12 deadline looming for the use of the franchise and transition tags, the Giants will be faced with a big decision to make regarding defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

If the Giants want a tallish cornerback, Kristian Fulton could fill that need.

Ahmed Shifa

What Could Jadeveon Clowney Bring to the Giants Defense?

According to multiple reports, Seattle edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has been linked to the Giants as a potential free-agent signing. While there is still another week to go before we find out if these reports materialize, Coach Gene Clemons took a look at the film to see what Clowney could potentially bring to the Giants if he does sign here.

Gene Clemons

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Looking for Day 3 value at wide receiver? Checkout what Colorado's Laviska Shenault has to offer.

Nick Falato

Report: Giants Lose Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron Wellman

Wellman leaves the Giants after four seasons to take a post back in his native Indiana.

Patricia Traina

It's B-A-U-N, and He’s Focused on Becoming the NFL's Next Top Linebacker

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun has come a long way from the days when people mistook him for someone else. When he makes the leap to the NFL he's planning to ensure no one ever mistakes him for another person again.

Patricia Traina

Where Daniel Jones Must Improve and How the Giants Can Help Him

So far, head coach Joe Judge has been of little help in providing a status update on second-year quarterback Daniel Jones--where he needs to improve, how his skill set will used in Jason Garrett's offense, etc. We have a few ideas though on all that and then some in our article and video.

Patricia Traina

by

nzyme

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Justin Jefferson is another potential Day 2 or Day 3 pick who offers tremendous value and speed to whatever offense he joins.

Ahmed Shifa

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Denzel Mims really helped his draft stock with his combine performance. But would he be a fit for the Giants if they could get him?

Ahmed Shifa