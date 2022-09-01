Why Leonard Williams Believes Giants' Pass Rush Will Rebound This Year

A year after posting a career-high 11.5 sacks, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams' planned encore didn't quite go according to plan.

While his 85 tackles marked a new career high, his sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (14), and tackles for a loss (5) were all down from his impactful 2020 season.

In fairness, Williams gutted out a late-season triceps injury suffered in Week 14 that, at one point, was reportedly going to shut him down. But overall, it's probably safe to say that impact-wise, Williams' performance, which at one point saw him go eight straight games without a sack, was a shell of his 2020 showing.

"It’s hard to pinpoint one thing that goes into sack numbers or pass rushing numbers," Williams said when asked about the decline in his stats. "Sometimes, if you’re in the second half and you’re down by a few scores, you know the team’s going to run the ball. You’re not going to have many opportunities in the second half if you’re down. If there are no third and long situations, there’s a lot that I can probably look at from last year and see why."

But with the 2021 season firmly behind him and a new, more aggressive defensive scheme to look forward to, Williams is literally drooling over the possibility that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's system might afford him and the rest of the Giants defense. He is also excited by the coaching he's received from defensive line coach Andre Patterson and assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

"I’m confident that Coach Dre has taught me a lot this year, and I’m confident with Coach Wink’s defensive scheme, and I’m confident in myself that I’m going to execute it. I think those numbers are going to go up," Williams said.

He was asked what gives him confidence that the numbers will jump up not just for him but for the team as well.

"What gives me confidence is just seeing everybody throughout camp, throughout OTA’s...that are going to stand in place for those guys for however much time they miss," Williams said.

"I don’t know how much time they’re going to miss, but whoever’s in there, I’m going to have confidence that they know what they’re doing and they’re going to execute their job. I think me and (Defensive Lineman Dexter) Dex (Lawrence) are going to be able to do a good job helping lead whoever is up there rushing."

Williams, who had been limited this summer with an arm injury unrelated to the triceps issue he dealt with at the end of last season, has never missed a regular-season start due to injury and doesn't plan to.

"I’m going to be fine. I’m practicing now. I’ve been getting in and out a few practices here and there, feeling it out, and it feels ready to go," he said, adding that he wasn't sure if he'd wear the brace for his injury all season long.

"It’s been progressively getting better each day and each week. Right now, this is where I’m at, and it feels strong. I’m able to go and do everything that we’re required to do as a D-lineman, in full pads and all that stuff. I think I’m not going to miss any games or anything like that because of it."

Besides keeping his iron-man streak alive, Williams was voted a first-time captain by his peers and becomes the first known player to be voted a captain with the Jets and the Giants.

"I think it’s an honor," Williams said. "I’ve had the privilege to be a captain on every team I’ve been on. High School, college, when I was with the (New York) Jets, and now this is my first time becoming a captain with the Giants. It means a lot, being not a drafted guy here and have been able to work myself up as a team player and a guy that people respect wearing blue."

