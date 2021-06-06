Why the New York Giants Benefit from the Julio Jones Trade

The Atlanta Falcons are sending receiver Julio Jones out of the NFC. Why that's good news for teams like the New York Giants.

After weeks of speculation, the Atlanta Falcons are finally set to move on from star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones, who last season fought through injuries, has been one of the NFL’s most electrifying receivers over the last decade after being drafted out of Alabama sixth overall in 2011.

Jones recorded six straight 1,000-yard seasons (2014-2019) and led the NFL in receiving yards (1,8710 in 2015).

With Jones out of the NFC, that’s good news for teams like the New York Giants, who prior to the trade, were scheduled to face him this season.

With Jones now out of the picture, that will be one less weapon for the Giants defense to have to defend when the two teams meet at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

The Giants can instead focus on receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in the Falcons passing game.

Jones has faced the Giants four times in the regular season during Jones’s career, going 3-1 in those games. Jones caught 39 out of 49 pass targets for 418 yards (10.72 yards/reception) and two touchdowns.

They also faced each other in the 2011 Wild Card game in Jones’ rookie season. The Giants won that game 24-2, but Jones caught seven of eight passes for 64 yards and had a 13-yard rushing attempt.

The Giants are 11-13 in the regular season against the Falcons, having last played them on October 22, 2018, in a Monday Night Football game at Atlanta that the Giants lost 23-20.

In 12 games against the Giants on New York's home turf, the Giants are 4-8 against the Falcons.

