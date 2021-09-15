"You Can Only Tolerate That for So Long" NFL Analyst Brian Baldinger Talks Daniel Jones and Giants

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger was a guest on the latest episode of the LockedOn Giants podcast and spoke about the team's offensive line, quarterback Daniel Jones and the defensive play.

Like so many Giants fans, Baldinger has shaken his head every time Giants quarterback Daniel Jones commits a costly turnover as part of his decision-making process.

"His problem in his brief young career right now has been turnovers and he's got to stop it, not just for a game, but for a stretch of games, we just got to go without putting the ball in the ground or throwing it to the team," Baldinger said.

"That's not me hating; that's just a fact. That's just how the quarterback has to play. I You can only tolerate that so long, and so he has to put together a stretch of games where the ball isn't on the ground and he's not giving it to the other team."

As he does every week following a round of football games, Baldinger spends hours watching tape of every game as part of his preparation for the NFL and college football seasons for the NFL Network and FOX Sports.

He also has developed four online courses so far--two on the offensive line, one on tight ends, and one on receivers--found on CoachTube, a digital platform that offers football coaching courses.

