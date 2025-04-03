Young Quarterback Veteran Linked to Giants Traded to Cowboys
Although the New York Giants added veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to their quarterbacks' room, they still need a young developmental prospect to be their future franchise signal caller.
But with quarterback Joe Milton, on whom the Patriots took a flier after selecting him in the sixth round of last year’s quarterback-rich depth, having been traded to the Cowboys, the Giants continue to not look back on turning their backs on that quarterback-rich class from last year.
The Patriots sent Milton and a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick, which, according to NFL insider Albert Breer, who used the Jimmy Johnson draft trade value chart, is equivalent to the 181st pick. This is far from the 193rd spot where Milton was drafted last year.
It’s unknown if the Giants were among the teams reported to have interest in Milton or where he might have ranked on their board last year.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that, given how the 25-year-old Milton lasted until the sixth round, the Giants probably didn’t have a high enough grade to select him since they passed on him in that round. Instead, the Giants selected UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau with pick No. 183.
Milton began his college career at Michigan before transferring to Tennesee. He has a strong arm and very good athleticism. He offers a lot of untapped potential that new Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer will try to bring out of him.
Milton appeared in just one game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18; he completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards and one touchdown and rushed 10 times for 16 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 win over the Bills.
In recent weeks, the talk has been of the Giants moving away from drafting their future franchise quarterback in the first round, with thoughts of them maybe looking to get a Day 2 or Day 3 prospect from an otherwise thin quarterbacks class.
The Giants could also consider delaying the selection of a franchise quarterback until next year when the quarterbacks' class is expected to be more abundant. The reason is that they have Wilson under contract to start this year and Winston under contract for two years.
