No. 46 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 46 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 46 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
DB Roger Brown (1990-91), K Randy Bullock (2023), RB Johnny Counts (1962-63), LB James Davidson (2014), DB Mike Dennis (1980-83), S Phil Harris (1966), DB Dave Hathcock (1967), LB Justin Hilliard (2021), S Greg Lasker (1986-88), LB Marcus Lawrence (2005), WR Walt Love (1973), LB James Morris (2015), LB Calvin Munson (2017), QB Jerry Niles (1947), CB Reggie Stephens (1999), TE Nick Vannett (2022).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Defensive back Mike Dennis began his pro career by being opportunistic, but then settled into becoming a reserve and strong leader on special teams throughout his four seasons with the Giants.
Perhaps the NFL should have known about his sticky hands since Dennis had six interceptions over his two years at Wyoming after transferring from Pasadena City College, where he was a teammate of WR Danny Pittman, the Giants’ fourth-round pick in the same draft class.
The Giants signed Dennis as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wyoming in 1980. He grabbed his first interception in Week 3 against Philadelphia.
Then he made his first NFL start the following week in place of a struggling Mark Haynes (a future Pro Bowler) and grabbed another interception – this time against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dennis was not done. He stole another pass in Week 5 against Dallas, making it three straight games with a takeaway.
In Week 7, he picked off a pass against San Diego to make it four turnovers in five games. In Week 10, Dennis victimized Dallas again in the Giants’ amazing 38-35 comeback win; his second-quarter theft set up a 22-yard touchdown drive.
In 1981, Dennis became a key member of the special teams coverage unit, which played an important role as the team ended its 17-year postseason drought. He recovered a blocked punt in the end zone as part of a 27-24 overtime victory at Atlanta.
More importantly, the Giants got off to a stunning lead and knocked off Philadelphia on the road in the Wild Card game, 27-21. Midway through the first quarter, returner Wally Henry muffed a kickoff and was trying to grab the handle when Dennis plowed into him, allowing Haynes to make the recovery in the end zone for a 20-0 lead.
Dennis continued his play on special teams for the rest of his time with the Giants, although he was able to return to the starting lineup one more time.
In 1983, he took over for five games in place of injured corner Terry Jackson (knee) and snared his sixth career interception in the opener against the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 2, he brought value to the kicking game by returning the overtime kickoff 54 yards to set up the winning field goal against Atlanta.
The Giants cut Dennis during training camp in 1984, and he split his final NFL season with San Diego and the New York Jets.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve linebacker Trace Ford was given No. 46 since signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oklahoma during the offseason.
He spent his four collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State (including a redshirt campaign in 2021) before finishing his final two years with the Sooners. He had 10 sacks over 58 games (16 starts) over six seasons.
