No. 73 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 73 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #73 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OT-DT Roger Anderson (1964-68), OT Shawn Andrews (2010), G-C Kevin Belcher (1983-84), DT Rex Boggan (1955), OL Reed Bohovich (1962), OT James Brewer (2012-14), DT Jeremy Clark (2008), OL Steve Edwards (2006), OL John Greco (2017-18), DT Proverb Jacobs (1960), DE Jim Kanicki (1970-71), DT Jimmy Kennedy (2011), DT Frank Molden (1969), OL Tom Mullen (1974-77), OL Evan Neal (2022-24), OT Marshall Newhouse (2015-16), OT Jeff Roehl (2003), OT Scot Urch (1987), OT Greg Walker (2004), DL John Washington (1986-92), DT-OT Arnie Weinmeister (1950-53), DE-OT Jeff Weston (1979-82), OG Rob Zatechka (1995-97).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Pro Football Hall of Famer Arnie Weinmeister was a two-way tackle who primarily played on the defensive line, garnering All-Pro honors in each of his four seasons with the Giants, following two years with the New York Yankees of the All-America Football Conference.
He was known for having agility, quickness, power, and a relentless will to make a play. In 1954, the native of Rhein, Saskatchewan, left the Giants, who were ruled to have failed to correctly pick up his option.
The miscue allowed him to return to Canada, where he signed a richer contract with the British Columbia Lions. In 1984, he became the second Canadian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The Giants acquired Weinmeister as part of a group of AAFC players, including CB-P Tom Landry, when the league folded following the 1949 season. Although he missed two games during the 1950 season, Weinmeister started the Giants’ other 46 regular season games during his tenure.
Weinmeister (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) was regularly double-teamed because of his ability to get to the quarterback. He recorded the only safety of his career in 1952 and collected four fumble recoveries in 1953, the 24th and final season of head coach Steve Owen’s time on the Giants’ bench.
In 2024, Weinmeister was named No. 21 on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Offensive lineman Evan Neal changed his jersey from No. 70 to 73 – his number in high school and at Alabama, after the release of fellow lineman Matt Gono from the exempt/left squad list during Neal’s rookie training camp.
The Giants took Neal in the first round as the seventh overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. His first three NFL seasons as a right tackle were plagued by injuries and inconsistency to the point where he’s been working at left guard during this offseason.