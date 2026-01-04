This Dallas Cowboys Defender Would Look Good with Giants This Week

The New York Giants will finish out a disappointing 2025 season against a familiar rival, the Dallas Cowboys, at home. It’s one last opportunity for Giants fans to see this version of the team, pieces who will surely lead this squad into the future, and players who will more than likely be playing their final game for Big Blue.

Although many are still on number one overall pick watch and would love nothing more than to see the Giants lose this game, it would also be great to end the season with a good win over a hated rival.

To do that, the Giants would need to stop the run and make the Cowboys one-dimensional. Yes, their passing game is good, but it is even better when you don't know it is coming.

So in this edition of “Gimme Him,” our choice for the one Cowboys player that would be ideal for the Giants is defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who could help stop the Cowboys' rushing attack.

Familiarity With New York

This would not be the first time the Giants have added a big-name defensive tackle who was drafted by and became a star with the New York Jets.

The team traded for former sixth-overall pick Leonard Williams and found a lot of success on the defensive line with him, because it was a move that involved only changing colors, not addresses.

The same could be for Quinnen. He knows this area and is likely still living his whole life in New York. No more hotels or temporary residences that don't feel like home, or paying extra money to live in two places.

He can fall back into the familiar routines that made him one of the best defensive tackles in the game, while also being teamed up with another top interior defensive lineman who could make life much easier for him.

Versatility and Explosiveness

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In case people were asking what Williams would bring to the table, that is simple: he is a versatile defensive lineman who can play anywhere from nose guard to five-technique defensive end.

The idea of lining him and Dexter Lawrence up on the interior, with an offense not knowing who would shade off the center every play, would give this defense some disguise and allow both players to utilize their versatility.

Now, whenever Lawrence is lined up over a guard, it is a sense of relief for the center, but with Williams, there is no relief.

The reason there is no relief is that Williams, even more than Lawrence, brings an inhuman level of athleticism and explosiveness to the position. 300-pound men are not supposed to be able to move as quickly as Williams moves.

It puts offensive linemen on their heels immediately as they try to keep this freight train in front of them.

He gets them to turn and open their shoulders quickly, which eliminates their ability to pass off and re-adjust to stunts or blitzers.

It also allows Williams to use his power to apply pressure to the passer or dominate the rushing lane, forcing a back to make cuts before they reach the line of scrimmage.

Force Multiplier on the Giants' Defense

Williams makes the jobs of other defenders around him easier because of how much attention teams need to commit to him.

Since joining the Cowboys in that massive trade in November, he has been double-teamed on 50% of his snaps. That means there's one less blocker teams can commit to the rest of the defense.

This is where the math flips in the Giants' favor. Because Dexter Lawrence also commands double teams, they can't afford to double both every time. If they are left to one-on-one match-ups, that's an advantage for the Giants.

More opportunities for Williams and Lawrence to face only one blocker would be welcome for them.

If the opponents decide to double-team both players, they are leaving one of New York's three elite edge rushers likely being blocked by a tight end. That should produce a spike in tackles for loss as well as sacks.

