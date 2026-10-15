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Abdul Carter’s Misses Second Day of Practice with Calf Injury

With Abdul Carter sidelined at practice, the Giants will have to switch to Plan B for the pass rush if he can't play.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter has missed both days of practice this week with a calf injury.
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter has missed both days of practice this week with a calf injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who is dealing with a calf injury suffered in last week’s game against the Washington Commanders, missed his second day of practice, raising concern about his availability for Sunday’s home meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

In his second NFL season, Carter has played in 92% of the Giants’ defensive snaps, up from 76% last year.

Beyond his production, a potential absence would put a significant crimp in a Giants pass rush already without Brian Burns (season-ending ACL).

Per Next Gen Stats, Carter is tied with Will Anderson Jr. of the Texans for the most quick pressures (14) under 2.5 seconds, and his pressures have come from both sides of the formation.

If Carter can’t play on Sunday, the Giants will likely turn to Trace Ford and also work Arvell Reese, who has primarily been an inside linebacker, on the edge in pass-rushing downs. And if Carter manages to play, it will be worth watching whether his usual heavy workload is reduced because of the injury.

On the other side of the ball, both Giants starting tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, also missed a second day of practice.

Thomas has settled into a practice load management plan in which he receives treatment for his painful groin issue on Wednesday and Thursday, then takes part in practice on Friday and the team’s walkthrough on Saturday.

If that continues, he should be good to go for Sunday, though it’s clear that the injury has compromised his play.

Thomas goes through his pregame warmups under the watch of Allison Boudreau, the Giants’ coordinator of rehabilitation and return to play. If he isn’t ready to go, Marcus Mbow will get the start at left tackle.

Eluemunor’s outlook for Sunday is less clear. He will test his injured leg by pushing off in the coming days, and if he does so satisfactorily, he will most likely play. If he cannot, rookie J.C. Davis is expected to get the start at right tackle.

The rest of the Giants injury report remains mostly unchanged from the previous day.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

OLB Abdul Carter

Calf

DNP

DNP

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

DNP

DNP

CB Colton Hood

Concussion

DNP

DNP

S Tyler Nubin

Neck

DNP

DNP

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

DNP

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Limited

Limited

WR Darnell Mooney

Neck

Limited

Full

S Jason Pinnock

Concussion (non-contact)

Limited

Full

DB Elijah Campbell

Thumb

Full

Full

RB Najee Harris

Ribs

Full

Full

TE Isaiah Likely

Foot

Full

Full

WR Charlie Jones

Achilles

Full

LB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

Bold denotes a change in status.

Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

DT Vernon Broughton

Illness

Limited

Limited

LB Kaden Elis

Calf

DNP

DNP

DT Davon Godchaux

IR-Rest

DNP

LB Anfernee Jennings

Knee

DNP

DNP

RB Alvin Kamara

Back

Limited

Limited

WR Chris Olave

Illness

DNP

DNP

DT Nathan Shepherd

Illness

DNP

DNP

QB Tyler Shough

Left Hand

Full

Full

CB Lorenzo Styles

Knee

Limited

LB Tyree Wilson

Ankle

Limited

Full

LS Zach Wood*

Calf

Full

Full

DT Colby Wooden

Toe

Limited

Full

G Jeremiah Wright

Concussion

Full

Full

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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