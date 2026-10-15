Abdul Carter’s Misses Second Day of Practice with Calf Injury

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who is dealing with a calf injury suffered in last week’s game against the Washington Commanders, missed his second day of practice, raising concern about his availability for Sunday’s home meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

In his second NFL season, Carter has played in 92% of the Giants’ defensive snaps , up from 76% last year.

Beyond his production, a potential absence would put a significant crimp in a Giants pass rush already without Brian Burns (season-ending ACL).

Per Next Gen Stats, Carter is tied with Will Anderson Jr. of the Texans for the most quick pressures (14) under 2.5 seconds, and his pressures have come from both sides of the formation.

If Carter can’t play on Sunday, the Giants will likely turn to Trace Ford and also work Arvell Reese, who has primarily been an inside linebacker, on the edge in pass-rushing downs. And if Carter manages to play, it will be worth watching whether his usual heavy workload is reduced because of the injury.

On the other side of the ball, both Giants starting tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, also missed a second day of practice.

Thomas has settled into a practice load management plan in which he receives treatment for his painful groin issue on Wednesday and Thursday, then takes part in practice on Friday and the team’s walkthrough on Saturday.

If that continues, he should be good to go for Sunday, though it’s clear that the injury has compromised his play.

Thomas goes through his pregame warmups under the watch of Allison Boudreau, the Giants’ coordinator of rehabilitation and return to play. If he isn’t ready to go, Marcus Mbow will get the start at left tackle.

Eluemunor’s outlook for Sunday is less clear. He will test his injured leg by pushing off in the coming days, and if he does so satisfactorily, he will most likely play. If he cannot, rookie J.C. Davis is expected to get the start at right tackle.

The rest of the Giants injury report remains mostly unchanged from the previous day.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. OLB Abdul Carter Calf DNP DNP RT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf DNP DNP CB Colton Hood Concussion DNP DNP S Tyler Nubin Neck DNP DNP LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP DNP TE Theo Johnson Neck Limited Limited WR Darnell Mooney Neck Limited Full S Jason Pinnock Concussion (non-contact) Limited Full DB Elijah Campbell Thumb Full Full RB Najee Harris Ribs Full Full TE Isaiah Likely Foot Full Full WR Charlie Jones Achilles Full LB Malik Harrison Groin Limited

Bold denotes a change in status.

Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status DT Vernon Broughton Illness Limited Limited LB Kaden Elis Calf DNP DNP DT Davon Godchaux IR-Rest DNP LB Anfernee Jennings Knee DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara Back Limited Limited WR Chris Olave Illness DNP DNP DT Nathan Shepherd Illness DNP DNP QB Tyler Shough Left Hand Full Full CB Lorenzo Styles Knee Limited LB Tyree Wilson Ankle Limited Full LS Zach Wood* Calf Full Full DT Colby Wooden Toe Limited Full G Jeremiah Wright Concussion Full Full

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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