Abdul Carter’s Misses Second Day of Practice with Calf Injury
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New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who is dealing with a calf injury suffered in last week’s game against the Washington Commanders, missed his second day of practice, raising concern about his availability for Sunday’s home meeting with the New Orleans Saints.
In his second NFL season, Carter has played in 92% of the Giants’ defensive snaps, up from 76% last year.
Beyond his production, a potential absence would put a significant crimp in a Giants pass rush already without Brian Burns (season-ending ACL).
Per Next Gen Stats, Carter is tied with Will Anderson Jr. of the Texans for the most quick pressures (14) under 2.5 seconds, and his pressures have come from both sides of the formation.
If Carter can’t play on Sunday, the Giants will likely turn to Trace Ford and also work Arvell Reese, who has primarily been an inside linebacker, on the edge in pass-rushing downs. And if Carter manages to play, it will be worth watching whether his usual heavy workload is reduced because of the injury.
On the other side of the ball, both Giants starting tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, also missed a second day of practice.
Thomas has settled into a practice load management plan in which he receives treatment for his painful groin issue on Wednesday and Thursday, then takes part in practice on Friday and the team’s walkthrough on Saturday.
If that continues, he should be good to go for Sunday, though it’s clear that the injury has compromised his play.
Thomas goes through his pregame warmups under the watch of Allison Boudreau, the Giants’ coordinator of rehabilitation and return to play. If he isn’t ready to go, Marcus Mbow will get the start at left tackle.
Eluemunor’s outlook for Sunday is less clear. He will test his injured leg by pushing off in the coming days, and if he does so satisfactorily, he will most likely play. If he cannot, rookie J.C. Davis is expected to get the start at right tackle.
The rest of the Giants injury report remains mostly unchanged from the previous day.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
OLB Abdul Carter
Calf
DNP
DNP
RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
DNP
DNP
CB Colton Hood
Concussion
DNP
DNP
S Tyler Nubin
Neck
DNP
DNP
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
DNP
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Limited
Limited
WR Darnell Mooney
Neck
Limited
Full
S Jason Pinnock
Concussion (non-contact)
Limited
Full
DB Elijah Campbell
Thumb
Full
Full
RB Najee Harris
Ribs
Full
Full
TE Isaiah Likely
Foot
Full
Full
WR Charlie Jones
Achilles
Full
LB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Bold denotes a change in status.
Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
DT Vernon Broughton
Illness
Limited
Limited
LB Kaden Elis
Calf
DNP
DNP
DT Davon Godchaux
IR-Rest
DNP
LB Anfernee Jennings
Knee
DNP
DNP
RB Alvin Kamara
Back
Limited
Limited
WR Chris Olave
Illness
DNP
DNP
DT Nathan Shepherd
Illness
DNP
DNP
QB Tyler Shough
Left Hand
Full
Full
CB Lorenzo Styles
Knee
Limited
LB Tyree Wilson
Ankle
Limited
Full
LS Zach Wood*
Calf
Full
Full
DT Colby Wooden
Toe
Limited
Full
G Jeremiah Wright
Concussion
Full
Full
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina