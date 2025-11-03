Brian Daboll Reveals Decision on Giants DC Shane Bowen
There will be no change in defensive coordinator or play caller for the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday in response to a question put forth by a reporter.
But that doesn’t mean Daboll is willing to completely stick with the status quo regarding a defensive unit that has allowed 105 points over the last nine quarters.
“We're working at it–we had a long meeting like we do after every game, and looked at some of the things that we're good at and then a lot of the things that need to improve,” Daboll said, adding, "That's collectively, from the coaches to the players.”
Although the Giants' defense has had some injuries, particularly on the back end, the front seven has mostly remained healthy and intact, save for inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 1.
And yet the investment made in beefing up the front seven seemingly hasn’t made much of a difference.
“Again, I think there were some good things,” Daboll said of that part of the defense. “I think there are plenty of things that need to be corrected, not just with the front seven–the back end, our run fits, our eyes, our hands.
“There were some good things when you go back and watch the tape–not enough of them, but have confidence in those guys and we gotta make sure that we're doing everything we can do to help them be in the best position they can be in.”
Daboll, who continued to insist that the defense’s struggles are not tied to one person or factor, said there were several things they would consider to improve the defense's play, including techniques and even changing the scheme a bit.
“I wouldn't say it's drastic,” Daboll said regarding the potential change in scheme. “I would just say each week you look at what you need to do, what isn't going right, whether it's on offense, the kicking game, or defense.
“Obviously, it hasn't been good enough, but that's collectively, and that's my job. It's not the defense, it's not the offense, it's not the kicking game. It's all three phases, and that's my responsibility.”
Daboll did, however, side-step a question about why he believes Bowen, whose Giants' unit is currently ranked at or near the bottom in most major statistical categories, including yards allowed per game, rushing yardage, red zone, and points allowed, is the right man to lead the unit to a resurgence.
“Yeah, again, nothing's good enough,” he said. “Offense, defense, kicking game–we all can be better. That's what we're all working towards.
“I know that's what Shane is working towards. That's what the defensive staff, that's the offensive staff, that's the kicking game (is working toward). That's what we're gonna try to do. And I'm confident we will.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.