Five Thoughts Before Giants Begin Free Agency

NFL free agency is one of the most interesting times on the NFL calendar. For New York Giants fans, this year’s period will be especially fun, as it’s the first under new head coach John Harbaugh and will shed light on how he envisions the team's future.

As we approach the legal tampering period, when top free agents can negotiate (but not sign) with other teams, here are my last-minute thoughts on the Giants as they gear up for roster-building season.

Wan’Dale Robinson is as Good as Gone

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s probably the worst-kept secret ahead of free agency, but the odds of slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson returning are virtually zero.

For one, expect Robinson to land a deal north of $15 million per year, which is believed to be just too rich for the Giants’ tastes for that No. 3 spot.

Second, Matt Nagy has typically preferred a bigger, more physical type for the slot, and while Robinson plays as physical a game as he is capable, his size doesn’t appear to match the prototype that slot receivers in Nagy’s offense have held.

Don’t Look for Splashes

The Giants are unlikely to spend big money to land Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

I’ve never believed for one moment that the Giants would be serious bidders for Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum or Seattle running back Kenneth Walker, not at the projected market prices both are likely to land (north of $20 million APY for Linderbaum and around $15 million for Walker).

I do think the Giants will add to the running back room. However, the offensive line needs guards more than a center right now, except perhaps a versatile guard/center type.

It’s not ideal, but the Giants can manage with John Michael Schmitz. He’s been adequate, and if they add two solid guards, the unit should function well next year.

Overall, I think the Giants will likely make ripples, not splashes, in free agency, as they lack ample cap space this year.

Growing Optimism Regarding Jermaine Eluemunor’s Return

New York Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I feel more optimistic than I did about a month and a half ago about Jermaine Eluemunor returning.

He could sign a new three-year deal that includes a voidable year. Most of the guaranteed money would come in the first year, with a roster bonus in the second year.

That contract structure gives the Giants flexibility with Marcus Mbow going forward.

For the time being, if Eluemunor is re-signed, Mbow can be the swing tackle, as he was last year.

And if he develops into the quality offensive lineman they think he can be, perhaps he takes on a bigger role in the offensive line as soon as 2027. Either way, the Giants would be covered if they get Eluemunor back.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Will Probably Be a Giant in 2026

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Although there is a growing population that wants the Giants to trade outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants are not going to just give him away for nothing.

The return for the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft has to include a Day 2 pick and/or a quality player at a position of need for the Giants, such as, in our opinion, a linebacker or a cornerback.

It is challenging to pull off a Thibodeaux trade. He’s been injured the last two seasons and hasn’t reached the 11.5 sacks he had in 2023, his second NFL campaign.

The other problem is that an acquiring team must be sure they can sign him beyond this year; otherwise, his expiring rookie deal makes him just a one-year rental.

If Thibodeaux is smart—and we all know he is—he’s unlikely to sign any extension now. If he performs as well as he believes he can in the coming season, he would be stuck with whatever terms he agreed to upon signing.

If he doesn’t sign, he gains optimal leverage in setting his next market price. It’s a gamble that I suspect the very prideful Thibodeaux is willing to take.

Cor’Dale Flott’s Return Could Go Either Way

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) reacts during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Flott has been the trickiest of the Giants’ main free agents to predict. If you move on from him, you create an even bigger hole at a position that wasn’t a clear strength for the Giants last year.

On the other hand, is it worth it to add another CB2 type to the starting lineup at an estimated $9 million per year? The cornerback draft class appears solid enough for a team to get a quality corner as late as the second round.

Can Flott, whose thin physique has led to missed games due to the pounding he’s taken in run support, fit into what defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson envisions for his cornerbacks?

If the Giants do bring Flott back, that would suggest, at least to me, that they feel Paulson Adebo can still be a CB1. But he would need to show he can be, as that was not the case last year.