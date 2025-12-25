Former Giants TE Jeremy Shockey Enthused About Big Blue’s Young Talent

It’s been 18 years since tight end Jeremy Shockey donned the helmet emblazoned with the lowercase “ny” on its side, but the New York Giants first-round pick in the 2002 draft has remained tuned into the current team’s trials and tribulations in between his various business ventures.

The 45-year-old Shockey believes that in quarterback Jaxson Dart, New York is set up at the most critical position on offense.

“Dart is a great player and a great competitor. I’ve always been a fan of his, even when he was in college, because he is an amazing talent,” Shockey told Hard Rock Bet .

“The talent he has is clear to see, as is the competitive spirit. He definitely has to learn how to take a hit or maybe even just slide down or go out of bounds at times. But on the other side, that’s just the competitor in him.”

Shockey, who in his day was a hard-nosed player, recognizes that there is a fine line between being aggressive and being smart and that sometimes younger players struggle to separate the two.

That has been an ongoing debate within the Giants, with some arguing that the Giants should let him play his game and others urging them to reel in his youthful exuberance and protect the rookie from himself.

“I would be surprised if someone hasn’t already pulled him aside and had a word in his ear,” Shockey said. “If you’re trying to play 15 years in the NFL or more, you have to learn how to take care of your body by sliding and running out of bounds.

“The Giants are competitive when Dart is in the game, so he has to do his best to try to stay in the game. His competitiveness is just second to none, though, and I’m sure he’ll learn to be more careful the more he plays.”

Shockey added that he’s also been excited by what another Giants rookie, running back Cam Skattebo, had shown before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8.

“Cam’s got amazing energy and power. It’s so fun to watch him on TV, and you can see how he energizes the whole team,” Shockey said.

“I really appreciate the way he plays, and I’m sure the fans do too. It’s awesome to see how big his heart is, and he plays every snap with such courage and excitement. He’s another amazing young talent the Giants currently have.”

That young talent on offense will be operating under a new head coach in 2026.

“Whoever the Giants decide to hire will probably be an offensive-minded coach, and they’ll be able to have fun with these two amazing talents on offense,” Shockey said, adding that he doesn’t have a preference as to who he’d like to see the Giants hire.

“One thing that is for sure, though, is that the Giants are a great organization, so they’ll do their due diligence and conduct a thorough search.”

