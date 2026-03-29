Giants 2026 Salary Cap Update: Where Things Stand

It’s back toward the bottom of the NFL for the New York Giants as far as salary cap space is concerned. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, given all the activity that the Giants have done.

According to Over the Cap, the Giants have $3.090 million left in cap space, which puts them 29th in the league. They have committed $285,377,642 on 80 contracts between the newcomers and the holdovers.

That means they still have 10 more roster slots to fill, seven of which will be on their upcoming draft class and three of which will be either premium undrafted free agents or veteran free agents.

The Giants also rank toward the bottom of the league in another key financial category: dead money. New York has just $11.365 million tied up in dead money, 25th in the league.

New York will need to clear more cap space to sign its draft class and ensure it has between $10 and $15 million in operating funds for the upcoming season.

Among the moves they can still make to find more cap space is cutting kicker Graham Gano, who remains on the roster until he passes a physical following his season-ending neck surgery last year.

Gano would yield $4.5 million in cap savings with just a $1.25 million dead-money hit.

They could also perform a restructure on cornerback Paulson Adebo’s deal, of which he has a $17.25 million base salary owed this year.

In the case of Adebo, who currently has the second-highest cap hit ($24.199 million) on the team after defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, the Giants could drop his $17.25 million base salary to $4.96 million.

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That amount includes the $3.75 million of his original 2026 base salary that’s guaranteed, plus $1.215 million, the veteran minimum base for a player with six years of accrued seasons.

By adding a voidable year to the deal, which runs out in 2027, the $12.29 million difference can be prorated to $4.096 million for the remaining life of the contract.

Such a restructure, though, would require the player to sign off on it, since it would change the overall structure of the deal.

But it would also drop Adebo’s estimated 2026 cap hit from $24.199 million to approximately $9.05 million, representing a signficiant savings.