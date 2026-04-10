Why Tennessee Titans May Have Handed the Giants a 2027 Draft Asset

The New York Giants did not have the luxury of worrying about compensatory draft picks . New head coach John Harbaugh obviously wanted to make some kind of splash in free agency, which made 2027 assets largely irrelevant.

The organization invested $76 million in tight end Isaiah Likely and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. They also made Jordan Stout the highest-paid punter ever. Many fans gave up on the idea of landing a comp pick. Well, the Tennessee Titans decided to help out the Giants.

With four former New York players leaving for Nashville, where ex-head coach Brian Daboll currently serves as offensive coordinator, Harbaugh and company are projected to receive a fourth-round compensatory selection , per Over the Cap.

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson cashed in on his career season. He signed a four-year, $70 million contract with the Titans. Breakout cornerback Cor'Dale Flott inked a three-year, $45 million deal. Daniel Bellinger should have a chance to become the team's No. 1 tight end after securing a $24 million commitment.

Center Austin Schlottmann also went to Tennessee , reuniting with offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. The Giants lost other unrestricted free agents, but their most notable ones, interestingly, found a new home in Music City.

Those departures, coupled with their underwhelming/conservative approach to addressing guard, defensive tackle, and CB, have positioned New York for a Day 3 comp pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

NY Giants were quiet after strong start to free agency

Whether the team gets to grab another prospect remains to be seen. This development could explain why the Giants got so quiet after the first few days of free agency.

Front offices around the league curb their spending in order to stay eligible for extra draft capital. Should this specific franchise adhere to such a philosophy, though?

Big Blue has deteriorated over the last decade and a half. They have posted double-digit wins in a campaign just once since 2010. With a Super Bowl champion like Harbaugh in town, people demand immediate improvement .

A fourth-rounder could be valuable next year. The Giants must move with a keen sense of urgency. Fans have waited long enough. They will not accept proactive thinking as an excuse for another losing season. Good organizations fill current needs. They also build for the future.

The Giants better figure out how to do the same.