Giants Free Agency, Draft Options and More Dot This Week's Mailbag
In this story:
Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!
I don't have a specific wish list in place as far as player names go — I'll have that in the coming week. But I do hope that among the veterans that the Giants do sign, the list includes guards, defensive linemen, and a tight end.
Kris, I think the offensive line needs to get more athletic, more than anything. I'm not sure exactly why there were struggles with run blocking — maybe it was a size issue. But I suspect that the Giants will look to add some athleticism to their line for pulling and trap plays.
If I were the Giants, I would look to trade back in the second round. If Downs is off the board at No. 5 and Sonny Styles is there, I take him.
I'd sign up for that. I could see the Giants adding both veteran and young depth to the defensive line, given what they could lose in free agency. I'd have no problem with Sebastian Joseph-Day making the jump up to East Rutherford.
The Giants need a good defensive end to help with that pass rush–they really didn’t have that last year or the year before, for that matter. Joseph-Day is obviously familiar with what Dennard Wilson runs, so I’d be all in favor of the Giants making that signing if the price is right.
Peter, I suspect the Giants are going to look for athletic offensive linemen who can execute pulling and who are a bit more agile in getting to the second level.
I think they will also look for road graders if, as I suspect will be the case, the plan is to implement a power rushing game.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.
Why is it that there continues to be article after article written by knowledgeable beat reporters that ignore management’s opportunities to use void years in assessing the team’s chances to significantly improve their roster (by both re-signing rostered free agents as well as some players from other team rosters). I am not referring to you. What is the point of an article that is so narrowly focused? Do you believe that a reasonably prudent use of void years this year should be deployed to attract free agents and be combined with the draft to significantly improve the Giants roster? — Robert A.
Robert, please don't take this the wrong way, but shouldn’t this question be directed to the beat reporters you are referring to? You have already said I’m not one of the people who ignores the possibility of using voidable years in contracts.
I am always happy to take accountability for what I say, and will admit when I'm wrong, but I will not answer for anyone other than myself. Hope you understand.
Do you see a potential role for Logan Wilson on Giants?
I don't think so. This is a rich linebacker class. If anything, I think the realistic possibility is re-signing Micah McFadden to a short-term deal and drafting a linebacker.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina