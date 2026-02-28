Giants Free Agency, Draft Options and More Dot This Week's Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

If you were the GM, how would you navigate FA? Do you have a top 5 wish list ? — Bill Frantz (@feihc53) February 26, 2026

I don't have a specific wish list in place as far as player names go — I'll have that in the coming week. But I do hope that among the veterans that the Giants do sign, the list includes guards, defensive linemen, and a tight end.

The Giants offensive line was better at pass blocking than run blocking. For the guys returning, can this be improved or should the Giants get some larger, stronger players who can make a bigger impact in the running game? Thinking JMS and Eluomonor specifically. — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) February 25, 2026

Kris, I think the offensive line needs to get more athletic, more than anything. I'm not sure exactly why there were struggles with run blocking — maybe it was a size issue. But I suspect that the Giants will look to add some athleticism to their line for pulling and trap plays.

If Downs goes before our pick at 5, do you trade down ? and then who would you the draft with your 1st pick if it’s say still in the top 12 now with the added bonus of an extra top 100 pick later thanks to trading back — Adzy39 (@Adam_Russo39) February 25, 2026

If I were the Giants, I would look to trade back in the second round. If Downs is off the board at No. 5 and Sonny Styles is there, I take him.

What do you think of Sebastian Joseph Day as an FA signing off the Titans to shore up DT and run stopping? Reunite with Wilson and sounds like a small contract. — bucketlesshead (@bucketlesshead) February 27, 2026

I'd sign up for that. I could see the Giants adding both veteran and young depth to the defensive line, given what they could lose in free agency. I'd have no problem with Sebastian Joseph-Day making the jump up to East Rutherford.

The Giants need a good defensive end to help with that pass rush–they really didn’t have that last year or the year before, for that matter. Joseph-Day is obviously familiar with what Dennard Wilson runs, so I’d be all in favor of the Giants making that signing if the price is right.

#askPTrain do you think Harbaugh/Roman/Bloomgren will look for different traits in the Offensive Linemen? Noting that Harbaugh has said priority is the trenches and he wants a very physical style of football — Peter Moller (@PeterMoller8) February 21, 2026

Peter, I suspect the Giants are going to look for athletic offensive linemen who can execute pulling and who are a bit more agile in getting to the second level.

I think they will also look for road graders if, as I suspect will be the case, the plan is to implement a power rushing game.

Why is it that there continues to be article after article written by knowledgeable beat reporters that ignore management’s opportunities to use void years in assessing the team’s chances to significantly improve their roster (by both re-signing rostered free agents as well as some players from other team rosters). I am not referring to you. What is the point of an article that is so narrowly focused? Do you believe that a reasonably prudent use of void years this year should be deployed to attract free agents and be combined with the draft to significantly improve the Giants roster? — Robert A.

Robert, please don't take this the wrong way, but shouldn’t this question be directed to the beat reporters you are referring to? You have already said I’m not one of the people who ignores the possibility of using voidable years in contracts.

I am always happy to take accountability for what I say, and will admit when I'm wrong, but I will not answer for anyone other than myself. Hope you understand.

Do you see a potential role for Logan Wilson on Giants?

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I don't think so. This is a rich linebacker class. If anything, I think the realistic possibility is re-signing Micah McFadden to a short-term deal and drafting a linebacker.