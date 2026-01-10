Giants Head Coaching Search Questions Dominate This Week's Giants Mailbag

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

The noise about Schoen’s record. SMH. Look at our history!! George Young was 26-45 his first 5 years. Look at what happened after the 1981 season! Mirrors our 2022. Do you feel we have a strong core to keep building on? Is there light at the end? — Bill Frantz (@feihc53) January 9, 2026

Bill, there are a couple of ways to look at this. First, you could say "win as a team, lose as a team," and that if the team lost, it's EVERYONE who was involved, and everyone should be swept out.

And then you can say that the Giants are an attractive job opening because of the young talent. Well, who brought in the young talent, Santa Claus?

I do think the roster is a lot better than what the record showed. I believe ownership thought the bleeding stemmed from the coaching aspect, and they're looking to address it.

If they can land the right guy to stem that bleeding, the true test of whether the Giants really do have a solid young core is whether that talent progresses in 2026 or regresses. Because if it regresses, then you have to ask yourself how talented the team was to begin with.

The Giants have been missing an identity as a football team for a while now. Who sets that? Is it set by the head coach, is it the general manager, or is it done together? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) January 7, 2026

Kris, I think an identity develops organically, but in a team, the head coach typically sets the blueprint. You look at the Patriots — they are the ideal image of Mike Vrabel. You look at the Giants, and, sad to say, they were the mirror image of Brian Daboll.

The coach has to put solid standards in place, set expectations, and have an unyielding commitment to accepting nothing less than the best.

I don't believe that was the case with the Giants — we saw far too many instances of the same issues popping up over and over. I hope it will be the case moving forward.

I’ll ask what everyone is thinking… do you think the Giants would have a better chance getting John Harbaugh if Joe Schoen was gone? Have they shot themselves in the foot by keeping him? — Nick Harlow (@AuthorHarlow) January 9, 2026

Not necessarily, Nick. As I said in the video above, maybe if they land Harbaugh, maybe they reorganize the division of duties a bit if that's what it takes, but I don't believe they have to get rid of Schoen to seal the deal with Harbaugh.

When will Giants announce Harbaugh? — Blister (@blisterusa) January 7, 2026

Might want to cool your jets, Blister. The two sides haven't even met yet.

If you were the GM and knowing who's available now for HC given the regular season is over, who would you make your top target? Harbaugh? Stefanski? Another one? Thanks! -- Edmundo L.

Hi Edmundo. Personally speaking, I just want the best guy in here. If you look at resumes, Harbaugh has a really strong one, so if the Giants agree then I'm fine with that. Truth of the matter is I have no horse in this race. I shall try to be objective in coverage of the new coach whoever he might be.

Brian Flores, in my opinion, would be the kind of HC the Giants are craving right now. Is there any way, given the lawsuit against the Giants, other teams, and the NFL, that he could at least be considered and get an interview with the Giants? Of all the possible applicants, he, again in my opinion, should be at the top of the list. -- Tony C.

Tony, if someone specifically named you in a lawsuit, would you extend an interview to them? I agree that Brian Flores is a very intriguing option as a coach, but I don't think the Giants will go down that road given that the lawsuit is still not yet settled.

Do you think the NFL should adopt a lottery system (like the NBA) with the 5 or 10 worst teams? It gets rid of a lot of the 'tanking' allegations (like the Raiders putting Maxx Crosby on IR). (Pat L.)

Pat, I understand and appreciate the concept of a lottery system. But look, for over 90 years, this was never a problem. Why is it now?

If anything, if a team is suspected of tanking, I'd be in favor of an investigation and the stripping of a draft pick. But that's just me.

Outside of Mendoza and Moore, the rest of the QB class this year is weak. They will be gone in the first two picks. Should the Giants consider trading Winston to a QB needy team for more draft capital ? There was some talk about trade interest in him at the trade deadline. Obviously they would then need to look for 2 backup QBs. –Fred E.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fred, why would the Giants trade away an experienced backup quarterback? You don’t just trade away guys just for the heck of it. You move guys who are not in your team’s plans. Winston is in their plans for 2026 and who knows if it extends beyond that. You don't move guys like that.

