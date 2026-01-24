Giants Inside Linebackers Were Nothing Special in 2025

Maybe it was all the injuries, or the scheme. Or maybe it was just a lack of depth, since most of the inside linebackers who made it to the field were more special teams specialists.

Whatever it was, the Giants' inside linebackers left a lot to be desired, particularly in the run defense, which gave up the second-most rushing yards to opponents (2,470 yards) at a whopping 5.3 yards per rushing attempt, which was the worst in the league.

As we see it, the biggest issue was a combination of a lack of depth caused by the Week 1 season-ending injury to Micah McFadden and the flow of replacement players the Giants tried, who, in retrospect, weren’t an ideal fit for Shane Bowen’s scheme.

To measure McFadden’s impact, we went back to the 2024 season to increase the sample size and used a combination of PFF data and league data. The Giants' run defense, with McFadden on the field, allowed opponents 4.6 yards per rushing attempt; without him, it was 5.1 yards per attempt.

But worth noting regarding these numbers is that McFadden was on the field for354 run defense snaps and off for 614, a factor that could arguably skew the numbers.

Still, his loss wasn‘t something that could be easily dismissed. One after another, the Giants' inside linebackers who followed McFadden were guilty of poor angles, missed tackles, and a failure to fill holes. Per PFF, the Giants recorded 81 missed tackles against the run.

Let’s go ahead and take a closer look at the inside linebackers, including those who followed McFadden to the field.

Bobby Okereke

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles defended by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Leading the team with 143 tackles, Okereke played better late in the year, where he recorded his two interceptions and his lone fumble recovery.

His first half seemed to be bogged down with stiff and sluggish movements that made him a liability both in the open field and in-line.

Back troubles seem to be at the root of Okereke’s fading effectiveness, though he was still able to start and finish all 17 games. A lack of physicality is also an ongoing issue.

When your defensive captain and play caller can’t be considered strong in either coverage or against the run, then you have a leader who doesn’t lead by example.

Okereke is not the vocal leader type either. He’s got one pricey year left on his contract and could be a cap casualty, as this defense needs to get a whole lot better at ILB–and we doubt many people think that Okereke is one of the answers.

Darius Muasau

New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) is shown on the grid iron after coming close to completing an interception against the Commanders, Sunday, December 14, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team’s 2024 sixth-round pick was hindered this year by an ankle injury that robbed him of five mid-season games.

Muasau was able to return from the injury, but he aggravated it in Week 18 and finished the season on a downswing.

Taking over Micah McFadden’s spot in the starting lineup early on, Muasau’s lack of speed was a problem throughout his sluggish campaign.

He finished with 51 total tackles in 12 games and seemed content to play a contain game rather than attack. He did not flash. He’s got two more years on his rookie contract, so he’ll likely stick around as ILB depth.

Micah McFadden

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | John Jones-Imagn Images

The defense’s starting inside linebacker suffered a serious Lisfranc (foot) injury in Week 1, which ended his season.

Now a pending free agent, McFadden will likely sign a 1-year contract with the Giants to re-establish himself and his game.

McFadden remains one of the better fifth-round picks that this organization has made.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

New York Giants linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

More of the prototypical inside linebacker that the Giants much prefer, Flannigan-Fowles showed both the speed to run and cover and the power to jolt opposing ball carriers.

What this 29-year-old veteran could not do was survive his violent hits. He just could not stay on the field, his various injuries being listed as pec, calf, neck, and concussion. He suited up for 10 games and totaled 33 tackles, and also flashed on special teams.

It’s hard not to like this player’s talent package, but his unavailability was a major drawback. Another pending free agent, we suspect that the Giants will try to bring him back on another 1-year contract, as he does play a big-boy game when he’s out there.

Zaire Barnes

New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Barnes was signed as a special teams ace by the Giants. He finished up the season as the specials’ second-leading tackler with 13.

On defense, Barnes got one start at inside linebacker due to injuries, and he sparkled with 13 total tackles and a sack in the loss to New England.

Barnes showed the girth to handle the rough stuff between the tackles, but wasn’t always nifty enough to handle the space responsibilities of the position.

Another pending free agent, we hope the Giants will bring back this 26-year-old on another 1-year contract to fill a similar role to the one he played in 2025.

Neville Hewitt

The 32-year-old Hewitt was signed in mid-September and played in 15 games, mostly on special teams, where he was a solid performer, recording 12 tackles, which put him third on the team in that category.

It’s doubtful that this veteran will be re-signed in free agency, but it sure looked like he had something left in his tank.

Swayze Bozeman

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) in a scum for the ball against New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) and linebacker Swayze Bozeman (54) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Another mid-September add-on to the roster due to the inside linebacker injuries, Bozeman played in 6 games and recorded 6 tackles.

A pending free agent, we seriously doubt that the Giants will re-sign this 27-year-old.

Chris Board

New York Giants linebacker Chris Board | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considered one of the team’s key free agent signings, the 30-year-old Board never looked healthy in his short tenure that ended with a move to IR (chest) after Week 2.

Board compiled just 3 tackles in those 2 games. He has another year left on his Giants contract.

Signed for two years because of his special teams skills, the Giants never really saw the player they thought they were getting.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage