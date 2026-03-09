Giants Land Veteran Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds
In this story:
The New York Giants, exercising patience in waiting for a player they desired, got their man after all, and it didn’t even cost them a draft pick or a player.
Tremaine Edmunds, who was released by the Chicago Bears last week, will be signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Giants, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Edmunds, who spent the last three seasons with the Bears after initially entering the NFL in 2018 as a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, who at the time had current Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the staff, is a two-time Pro Bowler, having made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.
The 6-foot-4, 51-pound linebacker has started every regular-season game in which he’s played (119) and has 900 regular-season tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 59 pass breakups, and 14 interceptions in regular-season play.
He has been mostly durable throughout his career, though this past season, he suffered a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve from Week 14 onward.
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina