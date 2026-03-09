Giants Land Veteran Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

The New York Giants , exercising patience in waiting for a player they desired, got their man after all, and it didn’t even cost them a draft pick or a player.

Tremaine Edmunds, who was released by the Chicago Bears last week, will be signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Giants, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Edmunds, who spent the last three seasons with the Bears after initially entering the NFL in 2018 as a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, who at the time had current Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the staff, is a two-time Pro Bowler, having made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 51-pound linebacker has started every regular-season game in which he’s played (119) and has 900 regular-season tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 59 pass breakups, and 14 interceptions in regular-season play.

He has been mostly durable throughout his career, though this past season, he suffered a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve from Week 14 onward.