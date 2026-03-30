Giants Planning Joint Practices For Training Camp

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is determined to have his relatively young squad hit the ground running come September, and to that end, he revealed some of his plans for training camp.

Harbaugh, at the league meetings in Arizona, revealed that he’s looking to hold at least one, if not two, joint practices with other teams, each a one-day affair.

While Harbaugh didn’t reveal which head coaches he had spoken with about a joint practice, the Giants have typically done so with a preseason opponent on their summer schedule.

And as of right now, the preseason schedule isn’t known, though it stands to reason that the New York Jets, who are usually on the Giants’ summer preseason schedule, might be one of the teams with whom the Giants have a joint practice.

But Harbaugh, whose Giants will spend the start of training camp at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia due to post-World Cup logistics at MetLife Stadium necessitating the relocation, said the first and second preseason games will likely be the ones the team aims for.

Practices aside, Harbaugh also revealed some early plans that are going to be music to most people’s ears regarding preseason snaps and how those will be distributed.

“We'll probably play our guys in the preseason a little bit,” he said. “You know, most of the guys, not everybody, but it's a pretty young team, so we'll probably play those guys to some degree and try to get ready for the start of the regular season.”

Brian Daboll, Harbaugh’s predecessor, tended to shy away from playing his starters and key reserves much in the preseason, partly due to a desire to keep guys healthy for the start of the new season and partly due to wanting to evaluate the other players on the roster whose statuses were a little less certain.

In 2022, Daboll’s first season, he played many of his starters and key reserves, and the Giants went on to start the first quarter 3-1, including two straight wins.

But when he pulled back on preseason game reps over the next three seasons, the Giants came out of the gate 1-3 in 2023 through 2025, and following the last two training camps, they would drop their first two games of the season.

With all the new offensive and defensive schemes being installed, Harbaugh apparently believes there’s no such thing as too much practice.

He further doesn’t appear to be as concerned about the risk of injury, though players such as Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, both of whom are recovering from season-ending injuries, will more than likely have their preseason reps limited, if they get any at all.