Ranking Every Giants Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth  

The New York Giants are set to enter Phase 3 of their offseason program next week when they begin their organized team activities (OTAs).

That period, which runs through mid-June, is always exciting because it gives the coaching staff a chance to see the rookies blend with the veterans. Although the practices aren’t padded, they also give the Giants' coaches a chance to see how new personnel packages are taking shape and where roster holes still exist.

While the Giants have done a solid job of addressing many of their roster deficiencies, there will always be more upgrades to make. So ahead of the start of OTAs, here is our ranking of the Giants’ position groups based on talent and depth following the NFL Draft.

11. Specialists

Current roster: P Jordan Stout, LS Ben Mann, LS Zach Triner, K Ben Sauls, K Jason Sanders, K Dominic Zvada

Punter Jordan Stout | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Giants have themselves a Pro Bowl-caliber punter who, as of now, enters training camp unchallenged, but the same can’t be said of the other two parts of the kicking battery, where veteran journeyman Zach Triner and undrafted rookie free agent will compete for the long snapper role, and Ben Sauls, undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada, and veteran Jason Sanders for the kicker role.

We find it hard to believe the Giants will actually carry three kickers into training camp unless there is concern about Sanders not fully being over the hip issue that sidelined him all of last year, or if there is another injury that’s not known to another kicker.

While we think Sauls deserves a chance to earn the job, with him being a left-footed kicker, which requires a flipping of the holder operations, we have trouble seeing him lasting through camp should the Giants need a roster spot for another position–that is, unless he kicks the heck out of the ball in those simulated pressure situations that head coach John Harbaugh is sure to create.

10. Safeties

Current roster: Beau Brade, Elijah Campbell, Jevon Holland, Raheem Layne, Tyler Nubin, Jason Pinnock

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) reacts after defensive stop during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Other than for Jason Pinnock and Elijah Campbell, the latter of whom is probably more destined for special teams, the Giants didn’t really touch this unit.

But one thing to keep an eye on here is how this coaching staff ultimately deploys Nubin.

There is a belief that Nubin, who in his two years as a pro has played 624 snaps in the box and 720 as the free safety , will be deployed more frequently in the box than as the deep safety.

9. Cornerbacks

Current roster: Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Korie Black, Thaddeus Dixon, Art Green, Colton Hood, Nic Jones, Greg Newsome II, Rico Payton, Dru Phillips, Ar’Darius Washington

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks on during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Don’t be misled by the number of corners, as several of them will likely end up being primarily special teams contributors.

Still, there are questions to be answered at this spot, mainly who will fill the vacant spot opposite of Paulson Adebo, where rookie Colton Hood and veteran Greg Newsome II will be among the leading contenders for the job.

That right cornerback spot aside, the Giants need much better play than what they got from this group last year, and that includes from Adebo and slot cornerback Dru Phillips.

While they’re at it, it would be a huge plus if this staff could finally get through to Deonte Banks and get him to use his natural athletic gifts to his advantage.

8. Running Backs

Current roster: Damon Bankston, Eric Gray, Dante Miller, Patrick Ricard (FB), Devin Singletary, Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Giants were rumored to be looking at building a power rushing game, having been linked earlier in the year to former Seattle running back Kenneth Walker, only for that rumor to quickly die on the vine.

Instead, the Giants added power in the form of big, bruising fullback Pat Ricard, who will help lead the way for the other backs.

They are hoping that Cam Skattebo, who showed signs of being a power running back before a season-ending ankle injury cut short his rookie campaign, looks like his pre-injury self so they can unleash him and Ricard against poor, unsuspecting defensive fronts.

7. Receivers

Current roster: Calvin Austin III, Dale Cambre, Beaux Collins, Malachi Fields, Xavier Gipson, Isaiah Hodgins, Jim Hyatt, Ryan Miller, Darnell Mooney, Malik Nabers, Gunner Olszewski, Darius Slayton

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Giants have themselves a “basketball team” full of receivers, but right now their most important member, Malik Nabers, is a big question mark.

Nabers, as is known, is recovering from a significant ACL injury, but there is some concern that he might not get the green light to go all out by the time training camp starts.

Although the Giants added some depth at receiver–Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Calvin Austin–Nabers is still very much a big key to the passing game puzzle, and his potential absence is something to keep an eye on once camp starts if he can’t pass a physical.

6. Defensive Line

Current roster: Darius Alexander, Anquin Barnes Jr., Leki Fotu, Shelby Harris, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Zacch Pickens, DJ Reader, Sam Roberts, Roy Robertson-Harris

Defensive tackle DJ Reader | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No, you can’t replace Dexter Lawrence, but what you can do–and what the Giants have done–is you can bring in a variety of guys who are "positionless," thereby giving you options as to how you line them up on any given play.

That’s exactly what the Giants did in bringing in veterans DJ Reader, Leki Fotu, Sam Roberts, and Shelby Harris.

While it’s unlikely that all of them will make the final roster–figure the Giants will keep a total of five defensive linemen, including the possibility of holdovers Roy Robertson-Harris and Darius Alexander, as well as sixth-round draft pick Bobby Jamison-Travis–the Giants’ having options is a very good development.

All too often, when Lawrence came off the field, there was a notable drop-off in talent and production. That should not be an issue this year, given the committee approach the Giants will be taking.

5. Offensive Line

Current roster: JC Davis, Jermaine Eluemunor, Joshua Ezeudu, Daniel Faalele, Reid Holskey, Bryan Hudson, Jake Kubas, Patrick Lucas, Francis Mauigoa, Marcus Mbow, Evan Neal, Jon Runyan, Ryan Schernecke, John Michael Schmitz, Aaron Stinnie, Andrew Thomas

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) looks on during a drill at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Giants, for now, are running it back with most of the same offensive line from the last two seasons, the lone exception being Tier, who replaced right guard Greg Van Roten with rookie Francis Mauigoa.

But before anyone goes etching the full projected starting lineup of left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Jon Runyan, center John Michael Schmitz, right guard Mauigoa, and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor in stone, the Giants could be looking at a shakeup at the other two interior spots.

Runyan hasn't been bad for the Giants, but it’s probably fair to say he’s not an ideal fit for a John Harbaugh-type line, given his more finesse style of play. Evan Neal, Aaron Stinnie, and Daniel Faalele could be among the main competitors that Runyan, who is in the final year of his contract, will have to face to keep his job.

Meanwhile, Schmitz, the center, has gotten better every year, but maybe not quite at the rate his second-round draft pedigree would suggest. Schmitz, who is also entering the final year of his contract, could get a push from Marcus Mbow and Patrick Lucas for the job.

Overall, the depth on this unit looks a lot better at all the positions, given the versatility the non-starters appear to bring.

4. Tight Ends

Current roster: Tanner Conner, Thomas Fidone II, Theo Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Chris Manhertz

Tight end Isaiah Likely | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Giants have big plans for the duo of Theo Johnson and Isaiah Likely, both of whom are expected to see a lot of targets in the passing game.

Remember, under head coach John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens were among the most frequent users of 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) in the league, with notable success.

Last season, the Ravens ranked fifth in yards per game with 12-personnel, third in rushing yards per game with that package, and eighth in passing yards per game.

New York, remember, didn’t really touch its running backs' room, believing it could generate a power running game via the deployment of fullback Patrick Ricard and the tight ends like Chris Manhertz, who is a pure blocking tight end.

3. Quarterbacks

Current roster: Brandon Allen, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Giants are pretty much set at this position with starter Jaxson Dart about to enter his second season. Dart still needs to improve his deep-ball accuracy; he completed just 31.3% of his pass attempts traveling 20+ air yards. But having an improved receiving corps should help him in that regard.

Jameis Winston will back up Dart, and for the time being, Brandon Allen, who worked with quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan when the two were in Cincinnati and Tennessee, is going to be an under-the-radar “coach” type in helping Dart and Winston as needed, with any changes in their mechanics or any contributions to the offense that Callahan might be behind.

The only question is whether Allen makes the 53-man roster or goes to the practice squad–or if the Giants decide to add a young developmental quarterback instead.

2. Inside Linebackers

Current roster: Zaire Barnes, Tremaine Edmunds, Jack Kelly, Micah McFadden, Darius Muasau, Arvell Reese

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The path of the Giants' inside linebacker position has been an interesting one over the years. During the team’s heydays in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, there seemed to be a greater emphasis on the inside linebacker spot.

Then, as the decades turned, the position almost seemed devalued in the defense, a mistake that proved costly given how opposing quarterbacks often found success attacking the middle of the field.

Those days are long gone, though, as the Giants are back to prioritizing the inside linebacker spot.

It began with the addition of Tremaine Edmunds, the two-time Pro Bowler who has notched over 100 tackles in each of his eight seasons in the league and who is also rather efficient in coverage.

And it continued with the drafting of Arvell Reese this year, a versatile defender whose skillset allows him to be deployed like a chess piece as he acclimates to life in the NFL.

The Edmunds-Reese duo may, in fact, be one of the best inside linebacker tandems the Giants have had in years.

1. Outside Linebackers

Current roster: Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Trace Ford, Chauncey Golston, Caleb Murphy, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One quick look through Giants history will show that the last two Super Bowl teams were bursting at the seams with edge rushers who made a hobby out of harassing opposing quarterbacks.

So it was no surprise that the Giants went back to those roots, either. The outside linebackers feature the best player on the defense, hands down, in Brian Burns. Abdul Carter, entering his second season, is also on the rise after finishing his rookie campaign on a strong note.

Although Kayvon Thibodeaux’s future seems murky at the moment, he’s often underrated by skeptics despite what he brings as a run stopper, outside edge rusher, and potential interior rusher.

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