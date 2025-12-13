Giants Radio Broadcast Duo Lands in Bottom Third of New Fan Poll

Not only has it been a rough year for the New York Giants as a team as far as weekly power ranking polls are concerned, but now their radio broadcast duo of Bob Papa and Carl Banks find themselves in the bottom third of a new fan-based poll recently conducted by Awful Announcing in which all 32 NFL teams’ local broadcasting crews were graded and ranked by the voters.

Papa has been the Giants’ radio play-by-play man since just before the 1995 season, when he replaced the legendary Jim Gordon. Banks is, of course, the great Giants linebacker from the 1980s teams who has served as the team’s radio analyst since 2007.

Together, the duo landed at No. 27 in the rankings, just ahead of Jason Horowitz and Kirk Morrison of the Raiders (No. 28), Bob Scocci and Scott Zolak of the Patriots (No. 29), Taylor Zarzour and Dave McGinnis of the Titans (No. 30), Frank Frangie and Jeff Lageman of the Jaguars (No. 31), and Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose of Dolphins (No. 32).

According to the poll results, the Papa-Banks duo received nearly as many “F” grades (51) as “A” grades (54).

The percentage of grades A through C was 64.7%, suggesting mixed feelings among the 173 voters (the highest number of votes received by any one broadcasting team) about the duo’s performance.

Voters also had the chance to offer write-in thoughts on the 32 NFL broadcasting duos, with Banks and Papa receiving mixed feedback, both as a duo and as individuals.

Papa and Banks, in addition to their radio work for the Giants as well as their respective individual projects, host a Giants-themed podcast in which they discuss the state of the team.

The top three vote-getters included Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren (Packers) at No. 1, Dave Pasch and A.Q. Shipley of the Cardinals at No. 2, and Bob Wischusen and Anthony Becht of the Jets at No. 3.

Banks isn’t the only former Giants player represented in the voting. One-time Giants offensive tackle Lomas Brown, who played for the Giants from 2000-01 and who is now a member of the Detroit Lions broadcast team with Dan Miller and T.J. Lang, finished fifth in the voting.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage