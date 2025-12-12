Three NY Giants That Fans Should Be Very Excited About in 2025

Many were optimistic about the New York Giants' strengths and improvements and what they might mean for the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, returning stalwarts and new acquisitions have failed to meet expectations, resulting in a horrid 2-11 campaign and alarmingly low fan morale. Perhaps better days are ahead, however.

Those words were said last year and ultimately proved to be meaningless, but there are a few members of the Giants who have the potential to become impactful contributors on a competent football team.

Today, we will focus on players who should inspire more enthusiasm outside of quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo, and receiver Malik Nabers.

OLB Abdul Carter

Carter, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was labeled the next Big Blue game wrecker, the man who would restore the franchise's once-renowned defensive identity.

The 21-year-old outside linebacker has floundered on run defense and needs to hone his tackling skills, but his raw pass-rushing prowess is undeniable.

Carter has 44 total pressures and 31 hurries per Pro Football Focus. If he continues to generate this type of pressure, fans should expect more than 1.5 sacks in the future.

The concerns about the work ethic are absolutely valid and deserve to be called out until the former Penn State star fixes the problem.

Questionable coaching does not excuse Carter's repeated tardiness . He must quickly mature and refocus on the field. He has time to redeem himself and blossom into a valued leader.

If Carter can maintain a proper level of commitment to the team, his superb athleticism should consistently stand out. A new coaching staff may help unlock his abilities as well.

While it has not been the historic introduction that Giants fans hoped for, it is clear why there was so much hype surrounding this talent.

Dru Phillips

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) celebrates after breaking up a play during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phillips, the second-year slot cornerback, has not lived up to some people's Pro Bowl-sized expectations this year, but he remains a solid contributor in the secondary.

Phillips brings physicality to a defense that has lacked intensity far too often in 2025. His motor is consistently high, even when his performance is not. The former third-round draft selection has 41 solo tackles and six tackles for loss through 13 games.

Besides displaying an aggressive nature this season, Phillips has shown flashes of becoming a ball-hawk. He recorded two interceptions in September, which still ranks first on the squad.

The 24-year-old is another individual who can benefit from a new defensive coordinator and scheme.

There is plenty to sort out on the perimeter, but there is reason to be excited about what Phillips can offer New York moving forward.

Games against the offensively unpredictable Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders should allow him to finish strong in 2025.

Theo Johnson

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) makes a catches against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Johnson, the team’s 24-year-old tight end, entered the season as a wild card whose impressive physical traits clashed with a dropping problem and possible durability concerns. The negative aspects of his game remain to some degree, but Theo Johnson is making key progress.

The 2024 fourth-rounder, who missed more than a month during the 2024-25 campaign with a foot injury, has played in all 13 games this season. He has 42 receptions for 456 yards and five touchdowns, establishing himself as a fairly reliable red-zone target on an offense that has just 17 receiving TDs.

Johnson's burgeoning chemistry with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is incredibly encouraging and will ideally stay intact for the long term.

The 6-foot-6, 264-pounder did lose some goodwill in last Monday's loss versus the New England Patriots -- he had a costly drop and drew an ill-advised, unnecessary roughness penalty for coming to his quarterback’s defense -- but the fan base should be overall pleased with his development.

Johnson is young, imposing, and can block downfield, making him a nice fit for the Dart era. If he can minimize drops (five this season), this player could become the Giants' X-factor on offense.

Following another excruciating season, people will wait to make bold predictions. But there should be plenty of intrigue.

