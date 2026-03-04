Giants Reportedly Tried to Acquire Chiefs Cornerback Trent McDuffie via Trade

It’s no big secret that the New York Giants are in dire need of adding cornerback depth to their roster, especially with Cor’Dale Flott, a pending free agent, whose return seems to be less likely.

As such, Big Blue, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, reportedly tried to trade for now-former Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie , who was traded instead to the Los Angeles Rams, for which NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported to be the Rams’ first-round pick (No. 29), a fifth, a sixth, and a 2027 third-round pick.

Last year, the Giants added Paulson Adebo in free agency to pair with Deonte Banks, their 2023 first-round draft pick, in the defensive secondary.

However, Banks failed to secure the job in training camp and ended up opening the season rotating at the second cornerback spot opposite Adebo, sharing the role with Flott until then-defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wisely put an end to the rotation when Flott turned out to be the more consistent performer of the two.

Adebo, meanwhile, missed five games due to a knee injury last season. Still, it’s probably fair to say that Adebo didn’t quite deliver on being a CB1, even though he was regarded as the top cornerback for the Giants last season.

Adebo finished with a 92.0 coverage rating, his third-highest mark in his career, and posted just one interception, his lowest season total since he failed to record an interception in 2022.

What this revelation suggests

New York Giants defensive back Cor'dale Flott is expected to have a free-agent market for his services. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Besides the lack of depth at the cornerback position, it’s clear that the Giants are looking to vastly upgrade the quality and production at the position by getting more physical at the role.

It could also suggest that the Giants intend to move on from Flott, who is expected to have a sizable market in free agency and is no slam dunk to return to New York.

But perhaps the biggest factor that such a move might suggest is that Banks, whose fifth-year option in his rookie deal is not expected to be exercised by the early May deadline, is someone whose time with the Giants is running out.

Personnel aside, the Giants regularly face some tough receivers in the NFC East, which warrants more firepower at the position.

It’s clear that head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson believe there is room for improvement in that area, which is a good thing, because using injuries or any other excuses for past deficient production isn't the way to build a winning team.