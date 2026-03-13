Giants Sign Familiar Face in Safety Jason Pinnock

The New York Giants are reuniting with defensive back Jason Pinnock as they continue to fill in the holes in their defensive secondary.

Pinnock, who last year was with the San Francisco 49ers, was with the Giants from 2022 to 2024 after Big Blue claimed him off waivers from the New York Jets.

He appeared in 46 games for Big Blue with 37 starts, recording 211 tackles (143 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and one interception, a 102-yard pick-6 recorded in 2023.

Pinnock’s Giants career was actually a tale of two seasons. In his first two seasons with Wink Martindale as the team’s defensive coordinator, Pinnock registered 102 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

The following year, playing in Shane Bowen’s system, Pinnock’s numbers dropped. He recorded 85 tackles (third on the defense), three sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one pass breakup.

Pinnock, who was a starting safety for the Giants, left the team last offseason for the 49ers, with whom he signed a one-year, $2.2 million deal. Now he comes back to the Giants, where he’s likely to provide depth at the safety position and on special teams after the team lost Dane Belton to the Jets.

Pinnock turned into a good blitzer during his time with the Giants. He blitzed 82 times and registered 16 pressures and 6.5 sacks.

Pinnock’s deal is believed to be a one-year contract.