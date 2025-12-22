Giants Special Teams Deliver Mostly Solid Game in Week 16 Loss to Vikings

For a change, at least in recent weeks, the New York Giants were not a culprit in a loss. In fact, outside of the opening kickoff by the new rookie kicker, Ben Sauls, special teams had itself a solid game for a change.

Let’s get into it.

Ben Sauls

Sauls’ first kick as a Giant came on the game’s opening kickoff, a ball he sent out of bounds, handing the Vikings great starting field position at the 40-yard line in what was certainly an inauspicious start.

Sauls responded by hitting his first two field goal attempts of his career in good form, from 27 and 39 yards out. The 39-yarder was the much tougher kick as Sauls had to hook it in there against a difficult crosswind.

Having kicked in the northeast for the University of Pittsburgh, Sauls didn’t seem bothered by the conditions, which is one feather in his cap.

By the way, all of his subsequent kickoffs were sharp.

Jamie Gillan

Returning after a one-game injury absence, Gillan punted twice in the windy conditions with solid results.

Also, give Gillan credit for adjusting to the new left-footed placekicker. All of Gillan’s holds were sharp, and the operation executed smoothly.

Casey Kreiter

Another week of solid snapping from this seasoned deep-snapping pro.

Gunner Olszewski

Back from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Olszewski did not look any the worse for wear.

He returned one punt for 5 yards and two kickoffs to the 30-yard line.

Deonte Banks

Once the Vikings saw Banks looking more dangerous of the two returners, getting both his returns to the 35- and 36-yard lines, they kicked away from Banks the rest of the way. Maybe Banks has a future on offense?

Dane Belton

Belton, who has been the Giants’ best special teams player this season, made a knifing kickoff tackle, was the first man down on a kickoff return, and made the tackle on a second kickoff return.

Art Green

Returning to the team after a stay on IR, Green reclaimed his punt gunner post, and though he overran the returner on his first time down, he recovered and got back into the play to make the tackle in pursuit.

Feeling his oats after being away so long, Green was flagged for a post-play unnecessary roughness call on a kickoff coverage that negated a Giants field position advantage.

Zaire Barnes

One of the team’s special teams core players, Barnes made another tackle on kickoff coverage as he continued his fine season with the team.

