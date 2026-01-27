Giants Will Have an Easy Decision with Pending UFA Evan Neal

Evan Neal, OL

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 340 lbs.

Age: 25

NFL Exp: 4 Years

College: Alabama

When the New York Giants made two picks in the first seven selections of the 2022 NFL Draft, one of them being offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7, the thought was that he would mold into a true franchise cornerstone for the long haul.

Given his Alabama background and impressive physical traits, the Giants were hopeful that they had finally found the right young pass blocker to pair with Andrew Thomas on the bookends of an offensive line that had been nothing but a carousel that couldn’t protect the quarterback for several seasons.

However, that fate hasn’t come to pass for Neal, who has often drawn the ire of the fanbase for his on-field struggles, constant injuries, and rare commentary about the Giants faithful that did not sit well nor helped stitch together his poor image within the broader roster.

When Neal stepped onto the scene in East Rutherford four years ago, he instantly jumped into a starring role at right tackle. He played 735 total snaps at that position, but his inexperience was quickly put on notice by elite pass rushers that he was tasked with slowing down, and it showed in the team-leading 39 pressures and seven sacks allowed.

The following season in 2023, Neal’s pass-blocking metrics barely improved, allowing two sacks and 29 total pressures in limited action due to injuries. He only played in nine games before suffering a fractured ankle in Week 9 that cut his second campaign short and further weakened a Giants offense that couldn’t move the ball through the air well to begin with.

Even after two disappointing years, the Giants were not ready to move on from Neal, and they didn’t have any serious contending players to replace him in the depth chart.

He went back out as the starter for another 459 snaps in 2024, and while he made strides as a run blocker with a team-best 80.8 PFF grade , he still couldn’t figure out how to take the next step on the passing side.

Of course, it also didn’t help Neal’s case that the recovery period from his ankle surgery immediately after the 2023 season dragged on into the following year, but even when he returned for the final seven games, he allowed 17 pressures and couldn’t score above 98.8 in pass block efficiency ratings.

With three seasons already behind him with a failure to reach expectations, the Giants declined Neal’s fifth-year rookie option, putting him into a make-or-break season ahead of 2025.

They also decided to try to make a move from tackle to guard, a position that the former first-round pick played in part of his college career in Tuscaloosa, to see if he could discover a new role within the offensive line room and a reason to remain with the franchise.

2025 Recap

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During the Giants’ training camp practices, the coaching staff and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo worked diligently with Evan Neal to convert him to the guard position. The efforts to salvage his tenure in New York would ultimately fall flat, leaving him buried on the depth chart.

While Jermaine Eluemunor returned as the starter at right tackle and put forth an impressive pass blocking sheet, Neal didn’t earn a chance at the backup nod either, with the emergence of rookie Marcus Mbow, who impressed enough to earn reps at left tackle. At the same time, Andrew Thomas was sidelined, and veteran James Hudson III was a bad signing.

Later on in the season, Neal suffered a hamstring ailment that he was never able to rebound from, forcing the Giants to place him on the IR list and effectively shut down what could have been his last season as a member of the organization. Neal saw zero snaps over the entire season, and his case to be brought back as a free agent is in doubt.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Like when any new coaching regime comes into the building, the Giants might believe that John Harbaugh and his incoming coaching staff have the answers to turn around the fates of several players on the roster whose tenures in the Big Apple have missed the mark.

If anybody on the team needs a fresh start, it is Evan Neal, who would be working with his third different offensive line coach since joining the team in 2022, after Carmen Bricillo reportedly won’t be retained by Harbaugh for his new crew.

Perhaps the guy Harbaugh brings in has the secret sauce to get Neal to grow more in a guard role, where the position doesn’t have long-term security with Jon Runyan a free agent in 2027 and Greg Van Roten yet to be re-signed.

Why the Giants Shouldn't Keep Him

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After four ineffective seasons with the franchise, Evan Neal has clearly fallen out of favor with the Giants fanbase and has been slipping deeper on the depth chart as they continue adding younger pieces with more potential upside than him.

If the Giants re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason, and we expect them to open up some extra salary cap space with other roster moves, they will have two stalwart pieces flanking the ends of the offensive line for the long-term future.

The Giants also seem pleased with Marcus Mbow's early development, who brings positional versatility to the offensive front, which could earn him favoritism in the order as long as he remains healthy. He figures to join another potential draft pick at offensive tackle to back up the two aforementioned starters and bolster the team’s depth.

Keep or Move On??

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) stretches next to his helmet | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

From ineffective play to countless injuries that he hasn’t been able to shake off in his early career, the clock seems to have run out on Evan Neal’s time as a Giant.

Having to admit a pick in the top 10 of any draft was a bust is a tough pill to swallow, but the Giants need to strengthen their offensive line room with more players who can be available and effective when their name is called upon.

Neal has barely done that, and it has caused him to regress to no return in their system, where it feels best for him to revive his career elsewhere.

