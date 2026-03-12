The Five Best Players Still Available in NFL Free Agency

The first three days of the legal tampering period and free agency are in the books, and many of the top names are off the board. Teams across the league moved swiftly to secure agreements with the best players available.

While it’s already been quite a busy offseason, there are still quality players on the market waiting to be signed, particularly after a number of releases became official at the start of the new league year on Monday.

With the busiest days of free agency in the rearview mirror, here are the five best players still available in free agency.

OT Rasheed Walker

Rasheed Walker is the best free agent available. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Packers tackle Rasheed Walker is the top free agent available after the first three days of action across the league. Walker has been a reliable starter for the Packers over the past three seasons and ranked 11th in ESPN’s pass block win rate among offensive tackles in 2025.

QB Kyler Murray

Will Kyler Murray sign with the Vikings this offseason. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyler Murray officially hit the open market Wednesday when the Cardinals released him at the start of the new league year. Many believe Murray will sign with the Vikings and become Kevin O’Connell’s next reclamation project, and Murray is slated to visit Minnesota on Thursday.

Per John Gambadoro, Murray will explore his options though, including with teams that potentially will need a starter in 2027. The former No. 1 pick has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, but remains one of the most gifted athletes at his position and has plenty of untapped potential a new team could unlock.

Related: Albert Breer’s Free Agency Notes: All Signs Point to One Kyler Murray Landing Spot

OT Taylor Decker

The Lions released Taylor Decker this offseason. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Last week, Taylor Decker surprisingly announced that the Lions would be releasing him. Decker had been Detroit’s longest-tenured player, having spent 10 years with the team before the release. Decker mulled retirement after the season, but opted to return for 2026. He did miss three games due to a shoulder injury and played through pain in 2025, but is still one of the best offensive line options available.

WR Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings is arguably the best receiver available still in free agency. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Former 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings is among the best receivers available in free agency this year. Jennings is coming off a 2025 season that saw him record 55 catches for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. Though Jennings isn’t a No. 1 receiver, he is a tall, reliable pass-catcher, able to come up clutch on third downs or take advantage of space in the middle of the field.

S Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker is one of the top defensive players available in free agency. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker became a free agent after spending his first four seasons in Chicago. Brisker notched 93 total tackles, one sack, one interception and eight pass breakups for the Bears in 2025. According to PFF, Brisker’s biggest strength last season was his run defense as he ranked top-20 among safeties and earned a grade of 79.

With several top safeties including Jaylinn Hawkins and Nick Cross signing on Wednesday, it would not be surprising to see Brisker land with his next team soon.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated