Kayvon Thibodeaux Among 4 Giants Declared Out of Sunday's Week 16 Game vs. Vikings

The New York Giants have ruled out three members of their defense from Sunday’s Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) will miss his fifth straight game after it was hoped he would be ready to return after the bye.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka has said there were no immediate plans to shut the fourth-year linebacker down for the rest of the season. Still, with two more games remaining and a host of roster needs, it might behoove the Giants to place Thibodeaux on injured reserve so they can fill some of those other needs.

Abdul Carter, who had a breakout performance last week as the starter in place of Thibodeaux, will get another start and a chance to build on what he accomplished in last week’s loss to the Commanders.

In addition to Thibodeaux, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) will miss his second game in a row and his sixth game this season.

Elijah Chatman figures to get his third and final standard practice squad this weekend, offering snaps with Nunez-Roches sidelined.

The Giants are unlikely to activate any of their players who were designated for return this week. The list includes offensive lineman Evan Neal (hamstring), who shut down after experiencing soreness following his first practice since his window was opened, receiver Beaux Collins (neck/concussion), and offensive lineman Joshua Exeudu (calf).

New York Giants Injury Status Report

Out

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)

WR Beaux Collins (Concussion/Neck)*

OL Evan Neal (Neck/Hamstring)*

Questionable

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness)

OL Joshua Ezeudu (Calf)*

CB Art Green (Illness/Hamstring)*

CB Rico Payton (Back)

* 21-day window open; designated for return from IR.

Vikings Injury Status Report

Out

T Christian Darrisaw (knee) – Note: Placed on IR

DL Javon Hargrave (thigh)

Questionable

TE Gavin Bartholomew (back)*

T Brian O’Neill (Heel)

RB Ty Chandler (knee)

