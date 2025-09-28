Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Instant Reaction to the News of Malik Nabers’s Injury Said It All
The Giants had plenty to celebrate on Sunday after securing their first win of the season. In the debut of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, New York defended home turf and delivered the Chargers their first loss of the season.
But with the good news, came some bad, as wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury while going up for a catch. Initial reports indicate the team is worried it is an ACL injury.
Illustrating what a disappointing turn the loss of Nabers was for the team was star defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux was asked after the game about losing Nabers, and was informed that the team believed it was an ACL tear.
“F---,” Thibodeaux said when he heard the news, closing his eyes.
To his credit, Thibodeaux recovered quickly, and delivered the answer of a pro’s pro about how the team stepped up when called upon. But the initial reaction really told you everything you need to know about how the loss of Nabers will be felt throughout the locker room.
Should Nabers’s injury prove to be an ACL tear, we won’t see him on a football field again until 2026. While the Giants look to begin the Dart era, they’ll have to do it without one of their best offensive weapons.