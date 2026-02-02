Should NY Giants Move On from Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Those who believe the New York Giants can turn a corner next season after a largely despairing decade usually justify their optimism by emphasizing Big Blue's young core. It was not long ago that Kayvon Thibodeaux was included in that group.

Now, he is a question mark. Following another injury-ravaged campaign, the 25-year-old outside linebacker's long-term future with the franchise is in doubt, with there being a growing sentiment that he will be traded before his rookie contract expires at the end of the 2026 season.

Since Second-Team All-Pro Brian Burns is under contract for three more years and Abdul Carter is a rising talent, Thibodeaux's place on the edge is quite murky at the moment.

Once projected to be the next great New York pass-rusher, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is now in danger of getting lost in the shuffle.

He can still produce when healthy -- he posted 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 32 total pressures, and 19 stops in 10 games -- but he has missed at least three games in three of his four seasons, and will likely seek a sizable deal.

General manager Joe Schoen has to ask a potentially unpleasant question: Is it time to move on from the first player he ever drafted? When factoring in all the circumstances surrounding him, I believe trading Thibodeaux is the most practical course of action, though the Giants should not be in a hurry to ship out the former Oregon Ducks star.

Although I can imagine a world in which the front office swaps him for some upcoming draft picks, it may be more prudent to see if he increases his value before next season's trade deadline.

NY Giants should get something for Thibodeaux before time runs out

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perhaps nothing changes, but the organization has some time to find the best trade possible. The incoming coaching staff could see the situation differently, though. If John Harbaugh does not deem Thibodeaux as a central part of his vision for the Giants, then a swift split could certainly occur.

Either way, a significant contract extension is hard to fathom. Besides having been unable to match his double-digit sack total in his second NFL season, the 2021 All-American, as already mentioned, has lost parts of three seasons to injuries, the most recent seeing him placed on season-ending injured reserve in December due to a shoulder issue .

How can the Giants invest a new contract in someone who struggles to stay on the field? They will have other areas to address. Allocating a chunk of cap space to a position group that already has a game-wrecker and another outside linebacker who could potentially reach that status just seems infeasible.

Thibodeaux still boasts enough promise to become a consistently impactful NFL pass-rusher. But New York is not an ideal long-term match at this time. A trade can give him a clean slate and intriguing opportunities, and it can give the Giants a prospect to help usher in a new, exciting era of Big Blue football.

