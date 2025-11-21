Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Reacts to Giants’ Quarterback News
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston were once together on the same team during their respective stints with the New Orleans Saints.
During that time, Campbell got an up-close look at what Winston brought to the table, and although it’s years later, the only thing that’s changed is the color of Winston’s jersey.
“I know Winston very well, man,” Campbell told the Lions media. “This guy, he can put it on a dime. He’s not afraid to freaking rip it in there; he's a competitive, smart guy. And so look, he’s going to give him a chance. He’s played a lot of games, man, won a lot of games.”
Winston is also getting his second start this season for the Giants, who declared rookie Jaxson Dart out of Sunday’s game in Detroit, Dart having yet to clear the league’s concussion protocol.
Although Winston isn’t quite a replica of Dart in terms of skill set and play strengths, Campbell said he didn’t anticipate much difference in the Giants' offense from what they’ve done most of the year with Dart under center.
“I think the core of what they do, and the pro-style offense itself, is not going to change,” he said. “And I think even if Dart had played, there wasn’t going to be a ton of quarterback runs. So, I think the run game itself stays intact.”
Campbell might be on to something there. Over the last two games, the Giants have run for 311 yards on 68 carries (4.5 yards per carry average), 245 of those yards gained by the running backs.
As for the passing game, Campbell again said he’s not expecting it to change all that much. That said, while the Lions prepared for both quarterbacks, Campbell said the Lions had a hunch that it was going to be Winston under center for the Giants this weekend.
The Giants are looking for their first road win in over a year, while the Lions are looking to keep pace in the NFC North with the Bears and Packers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
