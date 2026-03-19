New Study Reveals Giants’ Most Penalized Players Over Last Decade

A new study done by InGame listed the New York Giants top penalized players over the last decade, and one current member of the team landed on the list.

According to the study , only accepted penalties were counted between the 2014 and 2024 seasons; the yardage reflected the accepted penalties rather than the total number of flags drawn by each player. The study also focused only on regular-season games.

The study did not break down the types of penalties drawn by players, nor did it examine factors such as pre-snap or post-snap designations.

Cornerback Deonte Banks, who has been flagged nine times over the last decade, ranked fourth on the Giants’ list in terms of having racked up the most penalty yards (133). That put Banks behind franchise leaders Janoris Jenkins (249), Ereck Flowers (224), and Eli Apple (190).

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks made the list of the top-most penalized Giants players of the last decade. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In terms of the number of penalties, Flowers (27) and Jenkins (21) were first and second, respectively.

Overall, the Giants' top 10 penalized players– defensive back B.W. Webb, defensive back DeAndre Baker, offensive lineman Justin Pugh, offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse, defensive back Darnay Holmes, and defensive back Adoree’ Jackson being the others–accounted for 136 penalties for 1,479 yards over the decade covered in the study.

Despite the totals, the Giants ranked somewhere in the middle of the pack of most penalized teams of the last decade.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have drawn the most accepted flags over the period covered by the study, while the Raiders, Seahawks, New York Jets, Bills, and Browns were the top five leaders in most penalty yards accumulated over that same period.

The Giants have been up and down of late when it comes to penalties. According to NFLPenalties.com, they finished sixth last season with 128 total flags against them for 1,075 yards, which was fifth-most in the league. That was an increase from the 112 flags they drew in 2024, in which they accrued 928 penalty yards.

The Giants ranked second in offensive pre-snap penalties in 2025 (41) and were tied for first in defensive pre-snap penalties (13) with the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos.

The year prior, the Giants were among the lowest-ranked teams in offensive presnap penalties, with 40, tying them for fourth with the Minnesota Vikings. On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants finished with the tenth-most pre-snap penalties (10) in 2024.