New York Giants Games Still Well Attended Despite Losing Season

The New York Giants are coming off a 4-13 season in which they finished in last place in the NFC East.

And yet, despite the poor product that has been displayed on the field, Big Blue is still near the top of the league in one of the more important statistics.

According to ESPN , the Giants ranked third in league attendance, drawing 1,261,066 fans over 17 games.

What’s more, despite the overall Giants fans' displeasure with MetLife Stadium, the Giants' home games were still well attended. New York ranked fifth (638,295), just behind the Jets, their fellow MetLife Stadium tenants, who ranked fourth in home attendance (660,246).

When it came to road games, the Giants finished ninth in the league rankings (622,957), just behind the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants Continue to Have Strong Attendance

Giants fans are shown at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To put the Giants' attendance in perspective, one might assume the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks led the league. However, they finished 15th, with just over 1.15 million fans.

There are a number of factors that go into strong attendance, and the Giants have some advantages, being in a large city and playing in a stadium that holds 82,500 fans for every game.

It also helps that the Giants are in a division like the NFC East that has strong traveling fan bases. Facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys twice in the same season definitely helps boost this number.

The Eagles, by the way, were fourth in the rankings with 1,224,425, while the Cowboys were king, ranking number one with 1,366,891 fans.

This consistent attendance shows that Giants fans remain committed regardless of the team's record.

And looking ahead, the Giants in 2026 will get an extra home game on their schedule, while one of their road games—most likely Detroit—is believed to be heading overseas to Munich, Germany, as part of the league’s International Series.

Adding to the fan base’s excitement is the arrival of new head coach John Harbaugh, who takes over after 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens, where he led the team to 12 playoff appearances, 13 wins, and a Super Bowl XLVII victory.

With this loyal fan base, if the Giants improve and become playoff contenders, they could reach the top of the league in attendance.