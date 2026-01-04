Giants Top Cowboys 34-17 to Finish Season with Two in a Row

East Rutherford, NJ - The New York Giants finished their miserable 2025 season on a positive note, by beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 at MetLife Stadium to finish 4-13 on the season.

Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke recorded two turnovers for the Big Blue defense, a fumble recovery in the first half and then an interception in the second. The Giants converted both of those turnovers into a total of ten points, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Cowboys.

Besides Okereke having himself a day, the Giants got some big performances from some others.

Receiver Gunner Olszewski, who stepped into the slot receiver role with Wan’Dale Robinson landing on IR, finished with eight receptions on nine targets for 102 yards, his first 100-yard receiving game of his career.

And running back Tyrone Tracy, who finished with 159 yards from scrimmage (103 rushing on 18 carries, and 56 receiving on eight receptions), finished the year with 1,000 scrimmage yards.

“I’m proud of the way the coaches and the players worked," said interim head coach Mike

Kafka, who barring something unexpected happening has coached his final game with the Giants in his current role. "They finished the season the right way”

Quarterback Jaxson Dart finished his day going 22-of-32 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. The 230 yards were the fourth most he’s thrown for this season, and the two passing touchdowns marked his fifth game with multiple touchdown passes thrown.

The Cowboys, as expected, pulled starting quarterback Dak Prescott after one half of play, inserting Joe Miltyon to finish out the game. Prescott finished 7-of-11 for 70yards and Milton 7-of-13 for 73 yards and one interception.

The Giants are now 4-2 in Weeks 17 and 18 of the last three seasons and 9-36 in Weeks 1-16

With the win, the Giants no longer have a chance at the first or second overall picks in the draft. The Giants, as of the conclusion of the 1 p.m. games, currently sit fifth in the 2026 draft order according to Tankathon.

The outcome of the Washington-Philadelphia game could see the Giants slide down further in the draft order, but they are not expected to fall any further than No. 7 when the smoke clears.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage