New York Giants Receiver Robinson Gets Special Recognition Ahead of Free Agency

It is amazing what a year can do for the perception of a player's skill in the NFL.

In 2024, many saw Wan'Dale Robinson as just a No. 4 receiver with potential.

Now, the New York Giants have a big decision to make after a 2025 season in which he recorded his first career 1,000-yard season, an achievement that has brought recognition from outside the New York area.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named Robinson the 10th-best player on his 25-and-under free agency class list after he finished with 1,014 yards on 92 receptions and 4 touchdowns.

What was so impressive about Robinson’s 2025 season is that he had the same number of targets he had in 2024, with one less reception, but 315 more yards–3.5 more yards per reception than in the previous season.

That shows progress in his average depth of target and his ability to run after the catch.

“Despite standing 5’8”, 185 pounds, the 2022 second-rounder is an explosive, dynamic playmaker capable of turning short receptions into huge gains,” Kay stated.

“Robinson can handle a large workload with ease, evident by the 140 targets he's racked up in each of the past two years.”

In 2025, Robinson was expected to resume his role as a complementary receiver in the Giants' offense. Robinson was thrust into the number one receiver role when 2024 first round draft pick Malik Nabers went down with a knee injury that sidelined him for the year two weeks into the season.

Veteran Giants receiver Darius Slayton missed time with various injuries, as well as struggled with bringing in deep passes.

Robinson became the only true receiver that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and backup veteran Jameis Winston could rely on regularly throughout the season.

According to Spotrac, Robinson is projected to sign a contract worth anywhere from $17 to $18 million annually. Pro Football Focus has suggested that he could garner $21 million per year.

That is a tough number for the Giants to match, given their lack of salary-cap space and the holes they need to fill across the roster. It is not far-fetched to believe that Robinson has priced himself out of a return to the team.

“While the G-Men would certainly like to bring Robinson back in 2026, it remains to be seen if the club will be able to afford the high-volume receiver while retaining enough cap space to fill the more glaring holes dotting new head coach John Harbaugh's roster,” Kay said.

There are two things true in this situation. The first is that the secret is out on Robinson and how valuable he could be on a roster.

The second is that Robinson is due a pay increase. His rookie contract was only a four-year, 8.18 million dollar deal.

No matter where he plays next season, Robinson will secure the significant raise his play has earned, solidifying himself as a sought-after talent whose impact will be closely watched across the league.