Is Soon-to-Be Former Falcons Receiver Darnell Mooney a Fit for Giants?

Among the key areas of their roster that they know need work, the New York Giants have everyone watching to see what offseason moves they'll make to fortify a receiving corps that was largely a disappointment in 2025.

The one bright spot—slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson—is heading to free agency after a career-high season. He became the Giants' main threat for Jaxson Dart in the absence of Malik Nabers, posting his first 1,000-yard effort.

The Giants would love to bring Robinson back to East Rutherford for the 2026 campaign, but the odds feel slightly stacked against them given the level of contract he could command and their current financial situation, which is tight due to limited available cap space.

Nonetheless, the franchise understands it must take measures to improve the receiver room and provide Jaxson Dart with the weapons he needs to be more successful in year two. It might not be their own guy, but they will be active in seeking a potential replacement through the free-agent route.

Right on cue, an intriguing player they could consider is expected to join the employment line as the spending frenzy opens this week and could be an ideal fit for the type of receiver New York would be looking for to fill Robinson's gap.

That player is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The franchise is reportedly planning to release him ahead of Monday’s unofficial start of free agency to create cap space after a two-year stint.

Does Darnell Mooney Fit into the Fabric of the Giants' Offense?

Mooney’s and Wan'Dale Robinson's early careers have taken similar paths, but the prospect of adding the former receiver to the Giants' offensive huddle could be considered an upgrade in certain areas.

Despite his slightly older age (Mooney will turn 29 during the 2026 season), the former Tulane product is taller at 5-foot-11, compared to Robinson’s 5-foot-8 stature.

Beyond his physical frame, Mooney brings a strong NFL resume. In six seasons, he surpassed 1,000 yards in his second year and logged over 100 targets twice (2021, 2024). He also hauled in 60+ catches and 4+ touchdowns three times.

Both players were eventually called to serve in heavier deep-threat duties later on in their respective journeys, but Mooney has arguably been the more talented slot option. His blend of larger size and reliable hands has allowed him to stretch the field in an expanded route tree and be more athletic and impactful downfield.

Mooney's first two seasons in Chicago were more of a close-to-even mix between his slot and perimeter reps.

The former role would jump to over 60% of his snaps in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and Mooney turned that into an 11.95-yard average distance of target with 1.23 yards per route run, 355 yards after contact, and a contested catch rate as high as 83.3% .

Robinson has not matched these numbers with the Giants, averaging 6.7 yards per target, 1.49 yards per route run, and a 50.0% contested catch rate. These figures illustrate differences in downfield impact and in contested-play success.

Robinson is more effective after the catch because of his speed and quick movements in open space. However, in the most recent season, when he played more snaps on the perimeter (career-high 31.1%), he still did not reach Mooney’s downfield numbers.

It would be hard to replace the type of leader and team player that Robinson had become for the franchise in 2025, but the possibility of replacing him with Mooney wouldn't be a bad deal for the Giants, who would be getting a still young, gritty, and more athletic piece to bolster their aerial attack.

Not mentioned is the enormous cap savings the Giants would enjoy by signing the former Falcons wideout.

According to Spotrac, Mooney's estimated market value is around $7.56 million, which would place him in the second tier of free-agent receivers despite his production, which is on par with the first tier, where Robinson resides and carries a much larger $17.64 million annual price tag.

Mooney is certainly a weapon worth exploring, one we could see flying all over the field and making big plays in stride for New York next season, while helping solve one of their biggest roster needs this offseason.